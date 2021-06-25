Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere

Vasyl Lomachenko returns to the ring this Saturday to fight Japanese boxer Masayoshi Nakatani in Las Vegas. Pound-for-pound legend Lomachenko is on the comeback trail having lost to Teofimo Lopez last October, but Nakatani could prove a tough challenge. US fans can stream the big fight live on ESPN+ but follow our guide on how to watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream Date: Saturday 26th June Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET Ring walks: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas US stream: ESPN+ Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Now Buy tickets: eTix (from $75)

Top Rank promotions has put together another unmissable bill of live boxing this weekend as 33-year-old Ukrainian Lomachenko looks to win back his WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Lomachenko hasn't fought since the shocking decision loss to Lopez last year, a crushing defeat that saw him give up every belt he owned. The Ukrainian has since undergone shoulder surgery and is now ready to fight again at 135lbs.

Japanese fighter Nakatani is a rock-solid opponent, however, and Lomachenko could find it hard to cope with the two-time Olympic champion's superior speed, skills and footwork.

Saturday's sizzling showdown is on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. Here's how to find a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream on ESPN+

(Image credit: Top Rank)

Boxing fans can watch the Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream via the ESPN+ app or website.

ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can also subscribe to ESPN+ in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99 per month.

All of those options are a bargain – but they are geo-restricted to the United States.

Going to away from the US? Simply use a VPN to access ESPN+ as if you were back home in the USA. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Lomachenko v Nakatani ringwalks are expected at 11.30pm ET.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani with the Disney Bundle for $13.99

Watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani and everything else on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. That's a huge amount of sublime streaming for very little cost.

Watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Canelo vs Saunders on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani – Lightweight

Rob Brant vs. Janibek Alimkhanuly – Middleweight



Watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show Lomachenko vs Nakatani in the UK. It's available to Sky Sports subscribers or non-Sky customers using the the PAYG Now platform

A one-day Now Sports Pass costs from £9.99 and buys you coverage of the fight as well as everything else on Sky Sports for the duration of the pass.

Now Sports Pass with Lomachenko vs Nakatani from just £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now can cost as little as £9.99, with a monthly pass coming in at £33.99 for those wanting to see the Indy 500 plus a few F1 grand prix, as well as football, golf and tennis.