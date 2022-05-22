Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Premier League final day for free and on TV, team news

Liverpool and Wolves have been here before – the French probably have a phrase for it. Three years ago, these two teams met on the final day of the 2018/19 season at Anfield with Liverpool needing to win to keep up the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title hunt. The Reds won that day, only for City to also beat Brighton and claim the title, so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side repeat the feat regardless of whatever happens at the other end of the East Lancs Road. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream wherever you are.

The teams are in and Liverpool make seven changes as Jurgen Klopp selects a first-choice XI. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane all start for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino all begin on the bench.

Wolves make one change as Leander Dendoncker comes in for Hwang in a move to a 3-5-2 system. Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Pedro Neto all start.

Despite making nine changes on Tuesday night against Southampton, Jurgen Klopp inspired another come-from-behind win to take Liverpool's Premier League title hopes to the final day. Unbeaten domestically since December 28, the Reds have dropped just six points (from 54 available) this calendar year and will be desperate to extend that run and force Manchester City to serve it out to lift the title.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah remain injury doubts with Fabinho definitely absent. Roberto Firmino was excellent against the Saints in a rare recent start, but Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all expected to return to the starting XI.

Wolves are limping home this season after a superb first two-thirds of 2021/22. Bruno Lage's side have won just once since mid-March to fall away in the race for a Europa Conference League place, a run which has seen just four goals in their last six games.

Goals are the problem, with Raul Jimenez struggling for form – only Burnley, Watford and Norwich have scored fewer than the Black Country boys this term. Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, however, remain a fine midfield pairing that could upset the Reds apple cart.

The match kicks off at 4pm BST today, Sunday 22nd May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price ($17.50 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Liverpool vs Wolves free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Wolves live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool vs Wolves will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Wolves with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

The Liverpool vs Wolves live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Wolves – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Liverpool vs Wolves, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Premier League fixtures May 2021/22

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vsLeeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur