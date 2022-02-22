Liverpool vs Leeds live stream and how to watch Premier League online

Liverpool host Leeds on Wednesday night hoping to cut Man City's lead at the top of the Premier League table to just three points. Can Marcelo Bielsa do one of his greatest admirers a favour by taking points off Jurgen Klopp's side? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream Date: Wednesday 23rd February Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Jurgen Klopp rested some key players in Liverpool's win over Norwich at the weekend and with the Carabao Cup Final looming on Sunday he may be tempted to give some others a break against Leeds. The Reds have won their last seven Premier League games at Anfield and eight of their last 10 against Leeds, so this looks like a golden opportunity to put pressure on the league leaders.



Leeds have lost six of their last nine Premier League games, most recently a 4-2 home defeat to rivals Man Utd, which leaves them just five points clear of the drop zone. The Whites have also conceded at least three goals in their last three games, so a visit to Anfield will be a daunting prospect for Bielsa's side.



The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on 23rd February at Anfield. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Leeds on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Liverpool vs Leeds Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Liverpool vs Leeds live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Leeds – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Liverpool vs Leeds

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Leeds live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Leeds, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Leeds live stream.

UK: watch a Liverpool vs Leeds live stream

Sadly, Liverpool vs Leeds will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Liverpool vs Leeds live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Liverpool vs Leeds – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

All times are in GMT

Wednesday 23 February

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24 February

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves



Friday 25 February

20:00 Southampton v Norwich



Saturday 26 February

12:30 Leed v Spurs

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City



Sunday 27 February

14:00 West Ham v Wolves