Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the football online

Liverpool have been quietly going about their business in the Premier League this season while the other big clubs have stolen the headlines with their big money signings and new, flashy squads. Klopp's crew now come up against a resurgent Crystal Palace with plenty of new players and a new manager too. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

Canadian soccer fans can stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside Canada. For those in the US, the game is available on a Peacock TV free trial.

Palace will be feeling pretty good about themselves after their biggest win for quite some time. The 3-0 mauling of Tottenham Hotspur will have delighted their ex-Arsenal gaffer, Patrick Vieira. It was also one hell of an intro for the club's summer signing from Celtic, striker Odsonne Edouard who came off the bench to score with his first touch and put a second away a few minutes later for good measure.

A Liverpool with 11 players on the field will be a different proposition, of course, particularly at an Anfield stadium in front of a full house. That said, a tough mid-week fixture for the Reds might leave them susceptible to something special.

As ever, that's most likely to come from Wilf Zaha, the scourge of right-backs throughout the Premier League. Now with more threats alongside him across the park, it will be tougher for the Liverpool defence to handle the fiery forward. Could Palace pick up another famous win at Anfield after the 2-1 victory under Sam Allardyce in 2017?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace free live stream option for those in the US is by signing up to the Peacock TV free trial. It's a 7-day free trial and the service costs $5 per month thereafter.

Watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream.

USA: watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is live on Peacock TV in the US. Coverage begins at 9.30am ET for an 10am ET kick-off.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

UK: watch a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream

Sadly, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

