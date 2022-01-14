Liverpool vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Brentford and Liverpool produced one of the most entertaining games of the season back in September, when the Bees secured a late draw. Liverpool fans will be hoping for a less eventful match at Anfield on Sunday if they're going to make up ground on leaders Manchester City, but with Salah and Mané missing from Jurgen Klopp's side, Brentford might just be hoping to go one better. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

Liverpool vs Brentford live stream Date: Sunday 16th January Kick off: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Brentford's form has wobbled since these two teams first met at the start of the season, with four defeats in their last six games, but the newly promoted side can still be a match for anyone on their day. The Bees lost 4-1 away to Southampton on Tuesday, so Thomas Frank will be looking for a reaction from his team at Anfield.

Liverpool come into the game off the back of a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Thursday night, so Jurgen Klopp's side will have less time to recover and prepare than Brentford. With a squad that's already weakened through AFCON-related absences, the Bees will be hoping to take advantage of their fresher legs.

The match kicks off at 2:00pm GMT, Sunday 16th January. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brentford free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Liverpool vs Brentford on Sling TV 3-day free trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Liverpool vs Brentford on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Grab a 3-day free trial of Sling. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

The Liverpool vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Brentford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Liverpool vs Brentford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Brentford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Brentford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Brentford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Liverpool vs Brentford live stream

Sadly, Liverpool vs Brentford will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Liverpool vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Liverpool vs Brentford, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for January

All times are in GMT

Sunday 16 January

14:00 Liverpool v Brentford

14:00 West Ham v Leeds

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal

Tuesday 18 January

19:30 Burnley v Watford

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

Wednesday 19 January

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

20:00 Brentford v Man Utd

Friday 21 January

20:00 Watford v Norwich

Saturday 22 January

12:30 Everton v Aston Villa

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

17:30 Southampton v Man City

Sunday 23 January

14:00 Arsenal v Burnley

14:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

14:00 Leicester v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs