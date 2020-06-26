Leicester vs Chelsea live stream: watch the FA Cup clash in 4K

This weekend sees the return of the FA Cup after a three-month break prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, it's Leicester vs Chelsea in the quarter-final of the famous competition at the King Power Stadium (kick-off 4pm).

UK viewers can find Leicester vs Chelsea live in 4K on BT Sport. Those in the US can watch the action live on ESPN+ from just $4.99 per month.

So, what can we expect from these two titans of English football? While Frank Lampard has, so far, passed the Chelsea test with flying colours, it would certainly take off the pressure if he could bring in some silverware at the first time of asking. Chelsea have only recorded one win against Leicester in the last six meetings – that was in the FA Cup.

"We have that ability in our team, I believe, but we need to be a bit more confident and believe in ourselves and take the ball and receive the ball," said the Chelsea boss.

Leicester's initially impressive league campaign is in danger of coming unstuck if they don't pull their collective fingers out. The Foxes' fading form means that they're only one point clear of Chelsea in fourth now with only a six-point distance from Manchester United and Wolves.

A win will take Leicester to their first FA Cup semi in 38 year but it will be interesting to see how seriously manager Brendan Rogers takes the competition with an important Premier League run-in ahead.

The Foxes will need to give striker Jamie Vardy a whole lot more support if they're to overcome the Blues. Whereas Chelsea have made it two wins from two games, Leicester have drawn 1-1 with Watford and 0-0 with Brighton. With a very tidy, title-deciding victory against Manchester City under their belts, the form points to a Chelsea win.

Leicester vs Chelsea kicks off at 4pm, BST on Sunday 28th June. Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

(Image credit: ESPN+)

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea in the US

FA Cup fans in the States can watch Leicester vs Cheslea live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET. Subscription to ESPN+ costs from $4.99 per month and includes a slew of English football games, along with access to the channel's brilliant 30 for 30 documentaries.

You can also stream regular ESPN via Sling TV, hulu, vidgo, AT&T TV Now, or sign up to a TV provider in your area, such as Dish or Direct TV.

Take a look at the schedule on ESPN's website, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad. We explain how below.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their ESPN+ streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Leicester vs Chelsea in 4K the UK

(Image credit: @cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Frank_Lampard_2017.jpg)

BT Sport has the rights to show Leicester vs Chelsea and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy Leicester vs Chelsea and other big games for the rest of the season.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Leicester vs Chelsea by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

(Image credit: FA Cup)

FA Cup fixtures

All kick-off times are British Summer Time (BST)

FA Cup Quarter-finals:

Saturday 27th June

Norwich v Man Utd - 5:30pm, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Sunday 28th June

Sheffield United v Arsenal - 1pm, BT Sport 1

Leicester v Chelsea - 4pm, BT Sport

Newcastle v Man City - 6:30pm, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

FA Cup Semi-finals:

The draw for the semi-finals will take place after 6.30pm on Sunday 28th June, and will be shown live on the BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 18th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

Sunday 19th July

TBC v TBC (kick-off time to be announced)

FA Cup Final:

Saturday 1st August

TBC v TBC – kick-off time TBC.

The FA Cup final is usually played in May but has been put back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The location? Wembley Stadium, of course.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Prefer to watch the English Premier League? Restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.