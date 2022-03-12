Leeds vs Norwich live stream and how to watch Premier League online

Leeds host Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday for the first time since 1995 – and with both teams currently sitting at the wrong end of the table, a win for either would be huge in the battle to stay up. Make sure you know how to watch a Leeds vs Norwich live stream from anywhere.

Leeds vs Norwich live stream Date: Sunday 13th March Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Jesse Marsch's Leeds tenure began with a narrow defeat to Leicester last weekend, but defeat by just a single goal was a vast improvement on the 20 that they'd shipped in the five games before that. A home tie against fellow strugglers Norwich should present an opportunity to put some space between them and the dreaded drop zone.



Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just four wins all season, but they're by no means cut adrift. Their last win at Elland Road came in 2019 when both teams were in the Championship – and that's where the Canaries could be heading if they don't repeat that feat on Sunday.



The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, Sunday 13th February, at Elland Road. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leeds vs Norwich live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Leeds vs Norwich on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Leeds vs Norwich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leeds vs Norwich live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leeds vs Norwich, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leeds vs Norwich live stream.

UK: watch a Leeds vs Norwich live stream

Sadly, Leeds vs Norwich will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Leeds vs Norwich live stream

The Leeds vs Norwich live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leeds vs Norwich – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Leeds vs Norwich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Leeds vs Norwich – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 12th March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13th March 2022

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Southampton v Watford

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14th March 2022

Crystal Palace v Man City

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd