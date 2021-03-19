Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby free in HD

England will be hoping to go out with a bang when they face Ireland in Dublin this Saturday. Only Wales or France can be crowned 2021 Guinness Six Nations champions but England and Ireland are both in the running for a second place finish. With pride (and place money) at stake, it should be cracking afternoon of rugby. The match kicks off at 4.45pm on the ITV (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch a Ireland vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

Ireland vs England live stream Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT, Saturday Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his squad for their final 2021 Guinness Six Nations match this weekend at the Aviva Stadium. Elliot Daly has earned an England recall and will start at outside centre in the only change for the trip to the Emerald Isle.

Daly started England’s first three matches at full-back but was dropped to the bench for the Red Roses' 23-20 win against France in Round 4. Centre Henry Slade misses out with a calf injury.

“This is our most important game of the tournament and we want to finish well,” Jones told BBC Sport. “We’re anticipating a hard, tough game against Ireland and we’ve picked this team to cope with that. We want to take it to Ireland physically and play the rugby we want to play.”

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 4 4 0 0 63 3 19 Ireland 4 2 0 2 34 3 11 France 3 3 0 1 39 2 10 England 4 2 0 2 5 2 10 Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 2 6 Italy 4 0 0 4 -142 0 0

Meanwhile, Ireland will be hoping to give CJ Stander a winning send-off this weekend. The 31-year-old is rejecting an IRFU contract extension to return to his family in South Africa.

“All professional sports people are told ‘You will know when the time is right to hang up your boots’,” said Stander. “For me that time has come. I came to the realisation that my commitment to rugby has started to take an unfair toll on my family."

Head coach Andy Farrell has made sweeping changes for Ireland’s final match of the 2021 Six Nations against defending champions England. The big news? Conor Murray returns to the starting line-up in place of Jamison Gibson-Park to form a half-back pairing with skipper Johnny Sexton. Bundee Aki comes in at inside centre, replacing the injured Garry Ringrose, and Robbie Henshaw shifts to the No.13 jersey.

Ireland vs England kicks off at 4.45pm on ITV. Here's how to watch the 2021 Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Ireland vs England free live stream

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

ITV has the rights to the Super Saturday clash between Ireland and England, and will stream Ireland v England online via the ITV Hub, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Ireland vs England from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Ireland vs England US live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including a Ireland v England live stream. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Ireland vs England in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including a Ireland v England live stream.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Ireland vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch a Ireland v England live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch Ireland vs England in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including Ireland v England, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Ireland vs England in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial. It's a great way to catch a Ireland v England live stream.

How to watch Ireland vs England in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area for a VB.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland vs Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland vs England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C

Round 3 (postponed due to coronavirus)

Friday 26th March 2021 – France vs Scotland, 8pm