iPhone 12: retailers, prices and how to pre-order Apple's new smartphone

iPhone 12, Apple's first 5G smartphone, is now available to pre-order. Demand is sky-high and first day pre-orders for iPhone 12 are said to have surpassed iPhone 11 by some margin. Fancy one? Best place a pre-order soon...

The iPhone 12 range comprises four devices: iPhone mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four boast OLED screens, advanced cameras, Dolby Vision support and ground-breaking tech galore.

Two of the four iPhone 12 devices are available to pre-order today: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. They're due to begin shipping on 23rd October 2020 so there's not long to go if you want to be one of the first people with an iPhone 12.

If you want the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait a little longer. Pre-orders open at 12pm BST on 6th November 2020, with orders being fulfilled a week later, on 13th November.

But how much does iPhone 12 cost and which retailers are offering the best pre-order deals? Follow this quick-start guide to pre-order your iPhone 12 before the shelves empty...

Today's best Apple iPhone 12 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

How much does an iPhone 12 cost?

The iPhone 12 5G (6.1in) starts at £799 ($799, AU$1349), while the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro (6.1in) will set you back £999 ($999, AU$1699).

The cheapest option –the iPhone 12 mini (5.4in) – costs from £699 ($699, AU$1199). The most expensive, the mighty iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7in) starts at £1099 ($1099, AU$1849).

It's well worth shopping around for a deal. And don't forget that most retailers will offer you a chunky discount when you trade in your old iPhone.

On a budget? Here are today's best iPhone 11 deals

Where to pre-order iPhone 12 in the UK

(Image credit: Apple)

Best UK retailers for iPhone 12 contract deals:

Best UK retailers for iPhone 12 SIM-free deals:

Where to pre-order iPhone 12 in the US

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 pre-orders have only just begun but some models have already sold out in the US. Don't worry, retailers are restocking and there's plenty of devices still available. If you're flexible on colour and storage capacity, you could bag a sweet deal. Here's some handy quick links to get your iPhone 12 hunt off to a flying start...

Best US retailers for iPhone 12 contract deals:

Best US retailers for iPhone 12 SIM-free deals:

MORE:

Save a fortune with our best iPhone deals

A complete guide to the 5G iPhone 12

Get up to speed with the best early Black Friday deals