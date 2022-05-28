Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the 2022 Championship play-off final

Usually you have to win the lottery to get your hands on £150m, but on Sunday afternoon, one of Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will win promotion to the Premier League and pocket themselves a small country's worth of cash. The 2022 Championship play-off final guarantees tension and high drama, but as third plays fourth the game will be fun of quality, too. Make sure you know how to watch a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are.

Huddersfield have barely been out of the play-off mix since September and it comes as no surprise that the Terriers – a Premier League outfit as recently as three seasons ago – are now 90 minutes from a top-flight return.

Substitute Jordan Rhodes' goal eight minutes from time in the semi-final second leg against Luton secured their final berth but it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will have forced his way into Carlos Corberan's XI at Wembley. Top scorer Danny Ward seems to have recovered from the injury. Welsh winger Sorba Thomas and his vital set-piece delivery look good to go too.

Nottingham Forest have endured 21 seasons outside the top flight but never have they been closer to a Premier League return than now. Bottom of the table when manager Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton in September, with just one point from their first seven games, the Tricky Trees have surged up the Championship through a mixture of high-pressing and ruthless counter-attacking.

Brennan Johnson, son of Forest legend David, has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists this term, including strikes in both legs of the semi-final victory over Sheffield United. They have Premier League experience at the back thanks to Steve Cook, while Manchester United loanee James Garner has added midfield class.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 29th May at Wembley. Read on to find out on how to watch a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Watch a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the US

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN+ has the rights to show Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest in the US, as well as all other Championship games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online-only streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 as part of a bargain bundle with Hulu and Disney+.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad (opens in new tab) as if you were back at home in the States.

Watch a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest

Using a VPN for Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest is incredibly simple.

UK: Watch Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest in 4K HDR

(Image credit: Wembley Stadium)

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab), which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Canada: Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app, plus a host of Championship matches and others sports content.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Those in Australia can tune into the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad (opens in new tab) as if you were back at home in Australia.

2021/22 Championship play-off fixtures for May

All times are 7.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 29th May

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest