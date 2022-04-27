How to watch Ten Percent on Amazon Prime from anywhere – the Call My Agent British remake

Ten Percent – the British remake of hit French comedy Call My Agent! – premieres this Thursday, 29th April. Season 1 features an A-list roster of guest stars, from Helena Bonham Carter to Dominic West. Ten Percent will be available now on Amazon Prime in the UK, US and Canada, and on AMC+ in the US. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Ten Percent on Amazon Prime from anywhere with a VPN.

Ten Percent (2022) Date: Thursday 28th April 2022 UK stream: Amazon Prime (30-day free trial) Watch Ten Percent on Amazon Prime from anywhere US stream: Sundance Now | AMC+ Cast: Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Jim Broadbent

If you like Ricky Gervais' Extras, there's a good chance you'll fall in love with Ten Percent. The English language remake of Dix Pour Cent stays true to Fanny Herrero's original set-up: four bed-hopping movie-star agents grasping for contracts and grappling with crises in return for 10 percent of their client's earnings.

Jim Broadbent plays Richard Nightingale, head of agency Nightingale Hart, while Jack Davenport plays his son, Jonathan. The other agents at the firm include the savvy Rebecca Fox (Lydia Leonard) and the awkward Dan Bala (Prasanna Puwanarajah).

The Daily Telegraph has praised Ten Percent's "quick-fire" dialogue, while Marie-Claire salivates over its "witty script, brilliant insights and astonishing celebrity cameos".

All eight episodes of Ten Percent arrive on Amazon Prime UK first, on 28th April. Make sure you know how to watch Ten Percent online wherever you are.

Watch Ten Percent free on Amazon Prime

In the UK, Canada and Australia, all eight episodes of Ten Percent arrive on Amazon Prime on Thursday 28th April 2022. New users can watch free with this 30-day Prime trial.

Away from home? Use the guide below to access Amazon Prime UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Ten Percent on Amazon Prime from anywhere

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Ten Percent on your Amazon Prime account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Prime account from wherever you happen to be.

How to use a VPN to watch Ten Percent

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch Ten Percent in the USA

(Image credit: Sundance Now)

In the US, Ten Percent 6 airs on Sundance Now and AMC+ from Friday 29th April 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch AMC+ on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get their first month for half price – see below.

Is Ten Percent on Netflix?

No – but you can find the all four seasons of the original French comedy, Call My Agent! (Dix Pour Cent), on Netflix.

Ten Percent official trailer