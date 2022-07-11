Germany vs Spain live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free

Brentford Community Stadium hosts a clash between two of Group B's heavyweights on Tuesday night as Germany and Spain come to town. Both sides had free-scoring starts to the tournament so we could be in for a feast of attacking football in west London. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs Spain live stream and the Women's Euro 2022 free from wherever you are.

Germany vs Spain live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Tuesday 12th July 2022 Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC Two US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Thursday 13th)

Germany got off to a winning start on Friday night with a 4-0 win over 2017's runners-up Denmark. Goals from Bayern Munich's Lina Magull and Lea Schüller gave the eight-time champions a 2-0 lead before the hour, with Lena Lattwein and substitute Alexandra Popp then putting the game beyond doubt. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side went unbeaten in qualifying, conceding just once in eight games and topping their group, so confidence will be high in the Germany camp.

Spain also scored four in their opening game, although they had to survive an early scare after conceding in the first minute. Linda Sällström gave Finland the lead at Stadium MK, but headed goals from captain Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí and Lucía García, plus a stoppage-time penalty converted by Mariona Caldentey, gave the tournament favourites the win. Spain have never won the competition before but they're now unbeaten in 24 matches and will be aiming to continue that run right through to the final on 31st July.

Kick-off is on Tuesday 12th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Germany vs Spain free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Germany vs Spain free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the UK.

Germany vs Spain will be available on UK TVs via BBC Two, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab) which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

USA: Germany vs Spain live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Germany vs Spain in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC.

Australia: Germany vs Spain live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Germany vs Spain in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC.

Germany vs Spain kicks off at 5am AEST on Tuesday, 12th July.