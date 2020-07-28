Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream: watch the Championship play-offs in 4K

Eight points, two goals and a fair bit of class separate these two teams at the moment but anything can happen in the Championship play-offs. Make sure you know how to watch a Fulham vs Cardiff live stream wherever you are and see if the Bluebirds can upset the odds and get back to the Premier League.

Those in Canada, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy can watch the game for free through a DAZN free trial. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a European citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports. US viewers will need ESPN+.

Fulham will be favourites to make the Wembley final with their two-goal cushion courtesy of Josh Onomah's solo effort and Neeskens Kebano's injury time free-kick. Cardiff's form had been strong in the lead up to this one, and the Bluebirds were very much in the contest in the first half. Manager Neil Harris will be looking to put right the change of attitude that happened after the first goal went in.

The second leg of Fulham vs Cardiff kicks off on Thursday 30th with the play-off final at Wembley Stadium scheduled for Tuesday 4th August.

The prize? A ticket to next season's Premier League alongside Leeds United and West Brom, who have already been promoted for finishing first and second respectively, and the estimated £170m windfall that comes with it.

It's worth noting that away goals do not count for more in the EFL play-offs, so teams will have to win outright on aggregate, else the second leg will be followed by 30 minutes extra time and potentially a penalty shoot-out to determine a winner.

Fulham vs Cardiff City kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 30th July, and will be broadcast around the world, available on various devices. So, however you want to watch, we have the answers below.

Watch Fulham vs Cardiff in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to show EFL fixtures in the UK, including the Championship play-offs, and will show all remaining games in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Sky's sport plus the HD Boost for £34 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch the Championship play-offs by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Watch Fulham vs Cardiff for free on DAZN

Footy fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada get the chance to watch Cardiff vs Fulham for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Championship play-offs and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Fulham vs Cardiff live stream wherever you are.

Watch Fulham vs Cardiff in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship play-offs in the US, with matches be available with both English and Spanish commentary

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, from only $4.99 per month.

As well as the holding rights to the EFL, ESPN is also where you'll find US coverage of the FA Cup, Italy's Serie A, the Dutch Eredivisie and, from next season, the German Bundesliga. For our money, that is well worth the fee.

How to watch Fulham vs Cardiff abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the services above, you'll need to use them outside the UK or United States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of those countries.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Championship play-off fixtures

All fixture times are in BST.

Wednesday 29th July

Brentford vs Swansea City, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Thursday 30th July

Fulham vs Cardiff City, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 4th August

Swansea City / Brentford vs Cardiff City / Fulham, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD