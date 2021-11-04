Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

One week ago and Everton would have been licking their lips about Sunday's home fixture with Tottenham. With the Londoners lacking form and any apparent on-field plan, it would have been the perfect opportunity for the Toffees to get back to winning ways and leapfrog Spurs in the table. And then Antonio Conte was appointed. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Everton vs Tottenham live stream Date: Sunday 7th November Kick off: 2pm GMT / 10am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10/month) / FuboTV (free trial) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

There's nothing quite like that new manager effect, particularly on a squad with underperforming talent. While the word was that Nuno Espírito Santo had lost the dressing room, you can bet your bottom dollar that the likes of Kane, Son, Moura and Hojbjerg will all be hanging on the every word of Conte.

Of course, Everton have a top manager of their own and Rafa Benitez will be no stranger to situations such as this. It's injuries that haver plagued his season so far. The hosts are missing five first team players in Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure which leaves something of a gaping hole both on the pitch and in the plans.

Fortunately, free-scoring forward Richarlison made a successful return on Monday and is fit to turn out once more.

Conte will have had a few training sessions and a Europa Conference game to get his feet under the carpe but quite what and whom he'll bring to Goodison is a rather intriguing mystery.

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Tottenham free live stream

(Image credit: Rept0n1x - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:View_of_Goodison_Park_(1).JPG)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream on NBCSN which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend. NBCSN can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Sling TV Everton vs Tottenham on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Everton vs Tottenham on the NBC Sports Network, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time. View Deal

The Everton vs Tottenham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN Canada: Watch Everton vs Tottenham

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Tottenham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Everton vs Tottenham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Tottenham live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch an Everton vs Tottenham live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Tottenham will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Everton vs Tottenham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Everton vs Tottenham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for November

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Friday 5th November

8pm Southampton v Aston Villa



Saturday 6th November

12:30pm Man Utd v Man City

3pm Brentford v Norwich

3pm Chelsea v Burnley

3pm Crystal Palace v Wolves

5.30pm Brighton v Newcastle



Sunday 7th November

2pm Arsenal v Watford

2pm Everton v Spurs

2pm Leeds v Leicester

4.30pm West Ham v Liverpool



Saturday 20th November

12:30pm Leicester v Chelsea

3pm Aston Villa v Brighton

3pm Burnley v Crystal Palace

3pm Newcastle v Brentford

3pm Norwich v Southampton

3pm Watford v Man Utd

3pm Wolves v West Ham

5.30pm Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday 21st November

2pm Man City v Everton

4.30pm Spurs v Leeds

Saturday 27th November

12:30pm Arsenal v Newcastle

3pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

3pm Liverpool v Southampton

3pm Norwich v Wolves

5.30pm Brighton v Leeds

Sunday 28th November

2pm Brentford v Everton

2pm Burnley v Spurs

2pm Leicester v Watford

2pm Man City v West Ham

4.30pm Chelsea v Man Utd

Tuesday 30 November

7.30pm Newcastle v Norwich

8.15pm Leeds v Crystal Palace