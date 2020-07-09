Everton vs Southampton live stream: watch the Premier League for free

Amazon has the rights to air four Premier League football games for the 2019/2020 EPL season restart in the UK, and the good news is that they're all free to air both on Amazon Prime Video and on the Twitch live streaming video platform too. The next of those is Everton vs Southampton. Below we'll have all the details you need on how to access the live streams.

Sadly, those in the US can't watch Everton vs Southampton for free but they can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of all the remaining EPL games live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US or UK citizen stuck away from home.)

Three wins out of four since the restart has seen Southampton storm up the division to the point where the Saints are now hot on the heels of tonight's opponents, Everton. Three points for the south coast side would see them leapfrog the Toffees into 11th place with a decent enough run-in to give hope of a top-half finish to the season - feather in Ralph Hasenhüttl's cap.

It's been a bumpier ride for Everton of late but, recent dull loss away at Spurs aside, Carlo Ancelotti does appear to be forming his teams into something recognisably promising for the season ahead. Fans will be hoping that this game at Goodison provides further positive evidence.

Mason Holgate misses out after taking a bump at Spurs. Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott and Fabian Delph are all also unavailable.

For Southampton, winger Moussa Djenepo joins the sidelined ranks with a calf injury. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns but to the bench only for the start.

Everton vs Southampton kicks off at 6pm, BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League live on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton on Amazon and Twitch

All of the Amazon games in June/July 2020 will be streamed on Prime Video. All you need to do is log into the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, games console or set-top box and Everton vs Southampton.

You can also log in using a web browser on a laptop or elsewhere by navigating to the Prime Video website. If you can't see Everton vs Southampton available, then make sure you update your device to the latest software version.

You do not need to be a Prime member for these games.

There's no guarantee of 4K coverage. Instead, the small print reads that "Prime Video will serve the highest quality streaming experience possible based on the bandwidth speed available". Anyone with a connection of at least 5 Mbps will get at least 1080p.

Viewers will be able to pause and rewind games as well as start from kick-off in case you happen to clip the beginning. Full match replays are enabled from midnight on the day of the game.

To switch on the artificial crowd noise, you'll need to select 'Stadium FX' from the speech bubble in the video player, the Audio menu on Fire TV or swiping down on the remote with Apple TV.

To watch the Premier League on Twitch, you'll need to sign up to a Twitch account and then navigate to the Prime Video Twitch channel.

Watch Everton vs Southampton live stream from abroad with a VPN

(Image credit: Solent Creatives - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Southampton_FC_versus_FC_Augsburg_(36228025891).jpg)

UK Amazon account holders who are abroad, and wish to stream Everton vs Southampton on Prime Video, will find themselves blocked unless they use a VPN. It's only in the UK that Amazon and Twitch hold the rights for these fixtures, so trying to access from elsewhere in the world will not work.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including the games on Amazon and Twitch.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Ardfern - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Manchester_United_v_Everton,_17_September_2017_(35)_cropped.jpg)

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Thursday 9th July

Everton vs Southampton - 6pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch FREE TO AIR

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City vs West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford vs Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool vs Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR