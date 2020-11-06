Everton vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Manchester United face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday, in one of the final fixtures before the November international break. Having suffered back-to-back defeats at home and in Europe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be desperate to overcome the Toffees. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

UK football fans can watch Everton vs Man United on BT Sport in HD and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.

Manchester United have notched up just two wins in their opening six Premier League games – a record worthy of the hairdryer treatment. Everton, meanwhile, are currently fourth and seeking to extend their two-win streak.

The good news for the Red Devils is that Anthony Martial is available again after serving his three-match suspension, while Jesse Lingard looks to be winning the race to be fit. Alex Telles has missed the last four games after testing positive for Covid-19 and Phil Jones is still injured.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes James Rodriguez will be back in time for Saturday's match Goodison Park. The club are yet to confirm his place but Everton have released pictures of the Columbian midfielder training. Richarlison remains suspended but left-back Lucas Digne is back having served a one-match ban.

It's a 12.30pm kick-off at Goodison Park, so read on to find out how to watch an Everton vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Everton vs Man United in the US

(Image credit: bevkevtrev - https://www.flickr.com/photos/bevkevtrev/2418452583/)

NBC is the rights holder for Everton vs Man United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

fuboTV free 7-day trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Everton vs Manchester United free live stream too.View Deal

fuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Live stream Everton vs Man United abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Everton vs Man United in 4K

BT Sport has the rights to air Everton vs Man United in the UK and has had the good sense to go 4K Ultra HD for its coverage of the game on the BT Sports Ultimate channel. It's also broadcast in Dolby Atmos for those who have height speakers included in their surround package.

BT Sports Ultimate is available on both BT TV (channel 433) and Virgin Media (channel 531) but you will have to make sure you've got the BT 4K TV box or the Virgin TV V6 box, and that you're signed up to the relevant 4K sports package.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Existing BT TV customers can upgrade to the Max 4K TV package and existing Virgin Media customers can upgrade to include BT Sports Ultimate. There's no 4K coverage on Sky TV.

It is also possible to enjoy the 4K BT Sports Ultimate broadcast on other compatible devices. BT Sports customers can tune in with the BT Sports app on iOS and Android on their mobiles and tablets, and in HDR too where supported.

