Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Everton fluffed their lines on Sunday, but Thursday's visit of Crystal Palace offers a second chance at securing the win the Toffees need to guarantee a 68th consecutive season of top-flight football. Palace may only have pride at stake, but Patrick Vieira will be determined to finish an impressive first season in the dugout with some momentum. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream Date: Thursday 19th May Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 14.45pm ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (halfprice) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

One down, two to go. Before the weekend, Everton knew that if they won one of their remaining three Premier League fixtures, survival was guaranteed. Defeat to Brentford was a bitter pill to swallow after an excellent first-half display, but Jarrad Branthwaite's early red card ultimately cost the Toffees three vital points. The young centre-back will now miss the season through suspension, adding to a defensive crisis for Frank Lampard, with Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey injured. Lampard will hope Michael Keane recovers from illness to feature.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to the goalscoring form at the weekend was a big positive and the England forward's partnership with Richarlison could be the difference in trying to beat the drop.

A top-half finish remains a real possibility for Crystal Palace if they take six points from their final two games of the season. The Eagles have only managed such a feat once in the Premier League era (in 2014/15) and, given some of the gloomy prediction delivered at the beginning of this season, it would be some achievement for manager Patrick Vieira in his first campaign.

The former Arsenal midfielder – on the shortlist for the division's manager of the season – has turned Palace into a more progressive side this term. Two Premier League defeats since late-February shows the new philosophy is working. Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed his most productive season in front of goal and Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been electric. They won't roll over at Goodison.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 19th May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $69.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Everton vs Crystal Palace on Sling TV(halfprice)

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for halfprice at £17.50. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Everton vs Crystal Palace is available to watch on USA Networks using Sling or FuboTV in the US but if you're a subscriber travelling away from America at the time of the game, you will find the stream blocked.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch an Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Everton vs Crystal Palace game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream

The Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur