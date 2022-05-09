Eurovision live stream 2022: how to watch Semi-final 1 free online and in 4K

The Eurovision Song Contest returns to our screens this week with Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 1 at 8pm BST, Tuesday 10th May. Expect whacky warbling, bizarre bands and screaming fans as 35 countries battle it out for 20 spots in Saturday's Grand Final. Eurovision 2022 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Away from the UK this week? Follow our guide to watch a free Eurovision live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 1: 10th May 2022 Semi-final 2: 12th May 2022 Start time (all dates): 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS (Australia ExpressVPN: watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere Grand Final: Saturday 14th May 2022

Buona sera and welcome to Turin's Pala Olympico arena for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – the musical extravaganza that has brought us Celine Dion, Lulu and Conchita Wurst. The "Big Five" nations (Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK) have automatically qualified for a place in the 2022 Eurovision Grand Final, and the UK's hotly-fancied Sam Ryder has bagged a coveted second-half spot.

But who'll be joining them? Tune into Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 to see 40 entrants whittled down to 25 finalists. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra are hot favourites, but they'll face stiff competition from Finland's The Rasmus and Italy's Mahmood & Blanco.

Eurovision 2022 Semi-final 1 takes place on Tuesday, 10th May 2022. You can watch every performance free on BBC iPlayer. You can even watch in 4K in Italy. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Eurovision live stream from where you are.

Watch Eurovision 2022 for free

In the UK, Eurovision 2022 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Outside the UK? UK TV licence holders roaming abroad can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas.

Aussies can also watch Eurovision 2022 free on SBS. Again, you'll need use a VPN when outside of Oz. Follow the guide below.

Watch Eurovision 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you are signed into your BBC or SBS account, you won't be able to access them when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access to the 2022 Eurovision live stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2022

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Eurovision 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Eurovision 2022 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Eurovision 2022 live stream in the USA

In the US, all the Eurovision 2022 shows will air live on streaming service Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock costs from $4.99 a month (ad-supported), and includes premium content such as live sports such as Premier League soccer, NFL football and more.

Semi-final 1 airs at 3pm ET on Tuesday, 10th May, while Semi-final 2 airs at 3pm ET on Thursday 12th May 12. The Grand Final is is at 3pm ET on Saturday 14th May 2022.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in 4K

Good news: the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be the first to be broadcast in 4K resolution

Bad news: it will only be broadcast in 4K in In Italy, where Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 and the Grand Final will air on free-to-air satellite channel Rai4K.

Don't have an Italian dish? There's a slim chance that the BBC will pick up the 4K broadcast, but it's yet to confirm anything.

Eurovision 2022 countries & odds

Ukraine — 8/11 United Kingdom — 15/2 Italy — 9/1 Sweden — 21/2 Spain — 28/1 Poland — 50/1 Greece — 64/1 Norway — 74/1 Netherlands — 109/1 Serbia — 119/1 Portugal — 139/1 France — 179/1 Australia — 269/1 San Marino — 300/1 Czech Republic — 300/1 Finland — 499/1 Belgium — 499/1 Cyprus — 499/1 Estonia — 499/1 Germany — 499/1 Moldova — 499/1 Malta — 499/1 Israel — 499/1 Armenia — 499/1 Slovenia — 500/1 Croatia — 999/1 Azerbaijan — 999/1 Switzerland — 999/1 Latvia — 999/1 Iceland — 999/1 Montenegro — 999/1 Ireland — 999/1 Austria — 999/1 Denmark — 999/1 Albania — 999/1 Georgia — 999/1 Bulgaria — 999/1 North Macedonia — 999/1 Romania — 999/1 Lithuania — 999/1