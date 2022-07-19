England vs Spain live stream and how to watch the Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final for free

England return to the scene of their record-breaking 8-0 win as they face one of the pre-tournament favourites at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. Can Spain spoil the party for the free-scoring hosts, stacked as they are with talent from the Barcelona team? Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Spain live stream for free, from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Spain live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Wednesday 20th July 2022 Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Saturday 16th)

England rounded off their Group A fixtures with a resounding win against Northern Ireland at St Mary's on Friday night. The Lionesses kept up the momentum built against Austria and Norway by putting five past Kenny Shiels' side, setting a new record for the number of goals scored in a Euros group stage. They're also only the second team to ever go through without conceding a goal, sending a real warning to the rest of the nations as we head into the knockout stages.

Spain were one of the pre-tournament favourites to lift the trophy but could only finish second in Group B after defeat to Germany in between victories over Finland and Denmark. That gives them a tougher route to the final than expected, especially considering Jorge Vilda's side have lacked a little cutting edge so far. Tournament success is all about peaking at the right time, but Sarina Wiegman's rampant England will do everything they can to stop that.

Kick-off in this Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final is Wednesday 20th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Spain live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Spain free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the England vs Spain game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

England vs Spain will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an England vs Spain live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for England vs Spain

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Spain in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Spain live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

USA: England vs Spain live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch England vs Spain in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: England vs Spain live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch England vs Spain in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Spain kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday, 20th July.