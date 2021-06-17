England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 football for free online

England vs Scotland is more than just a Euro 2020 group game. History and, most of all, pride are at stake as the two home nations look to grab victory and a chance at a spot in the Last 16 stage of the competition. The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Scotland live stream wherever you are in the world.

England vs Scotland live stream Date: 18th June Kick-off time: 8pm BST Locations: Wembley Stadium Free Euro 2020 live stream: ITV / ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC |Sling | FuboTV (free trial) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

It's impossible not to think of Euro 96, Gazza's delicious dink and volley and England's overwhelming superiority on paper. The three lions have got off to an unprecedented flyer at Euro 2020 with the win in their first group game easing the pressure.

Scotland will have nothing to do with all of that talk, though, and rightly so. A bloody nose for their neighbours south of the border is long overdue and, with knock-out qualification also hanging in the balance, there's really little more motivation they could require. The Tartan Army will be out in as full a force as a post-lockdown Wembley can allow. There's no doubting their players will turn up too.

Harry Maguire has declared himself fit for the fixture but it's unclear whether Gareth Southgate will be keen to mess with his winning formula.

The news around Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is less convincing. The pairing of the Arsenal player and Andy Robertson on the flanks is one of the Scots' strengths and coach Steve Clarke will certainly take the chance on him if he can.

The game kicks off tomorrow evening at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium. UK fans can tune in on ITV but read on for more details on how to watch an England vs Scotland live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Scotland for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an England vs Scotland free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an England vs Scotland free live stream via the ITV Hub from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of England vs Scotland and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Scotland for free live on the ITV or by using the ITV Hub. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness. Thierry Henry has taken up a position in the Belgian coaching staff, so he'll be on the touchline rather than in the studio.

ITV has the rights to 27 games including the hotly anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

All times show in BST

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (20:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (14:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (20:00, St Petersburg)



Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (14:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (17:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (20:00, Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (17:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (20:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (14:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (17:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (20:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (14:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (20:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (14:00, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (14:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (17:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (20:00, Seville)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (17:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (17:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (17:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (20:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (20:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (17:00, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (17:00, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (20:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest)

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (17:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (17:00, London)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark