England vs Pakistan T20 live stream: watch the cricket anywhere in the world

England and Pakistan are heading back to the short form of the game this evening with the second of the T20 cricket internationals which will be played at Old Trafford. England are currently 1-0 in the three-game series and tonight's is the decider after the first outing was abandoned.

To live stream the T20I cricket in the UK, you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. Those in the US can watch England vs Pakistan on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV, while Kayo Sports offers options in Australia.

England won the second T20I after a convincing 196 run chase which saw the tourists defeated by a five-wicket margin. Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan made the big marks on the scorecard and the top order will be hoping to do it all over again ahead of the T20 series against Australia at the end of the week.

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have all been included for the three-game T20 squad vs Australia.

Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of England vs Pakistan T20, wherever you are in the world. The action begins at 6pm, BST with coverage starting at 5.30pm.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 in the UK

It's Sky Sports that has the right to England test cricket in the UK. The first test from Old Trafford will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month.

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch England vs Pakistan by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 in the US

Test cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the England vs Pakistan series for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available in those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the England vs Pakistan T20 test series in Australia. You can also catch the third test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.