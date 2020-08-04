England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the cricket anywhere in the world

England have named an unchanged squad for the first test against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday, having regained the Wisden Trophy from West Indies last time out.

To live stream the cricket in the UK, then you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. Those in the US can watch England vs Pakistan on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV, while Kayo Sports offers options in Australia.

After a false start against West Indies, the home side turned around the three-test series with a pair of impressive victories – thanks largely to a terrifying bowling attack that welcomed back Stuart Broad to take 16 wickets over four innings.

Ben Stokes, who didn't bowl in the final test due to injury, is also close to making a comeback with the ball, but England have seam bowling options with a whopping 1200 wickets between them regardless.

Alarm bells will be ringing for a Pakistan batting line-up that England will undoubtedly be keen to get at, especially with the new ball, but the tourists will have been watching the last series closely and taking notes on the West Indies' mistakes.

The first of three tests in this series takes place at Old Trafford and runs from 5th-9th August. The following two tests will return to Southampton's Rose Bowl on 13th-17th August and 21st-25th August.

Read on below to find out how you can catch every second, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch England vs Pakistan abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in the UK

It's Sky Sports that has the right to England test cricket in the UK. The first test from Old Trafford will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch all three tests of the England vs Pakistan series plus all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 racing in 1080p HD 5.1 Dolby surround sound. No strings, no commitments, just lots of sport.View Deal

Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99

Get access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for less than a tenner with the Sky Sports Day Pass, and add HD Boost Pass for another £1 to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch England vs Pakistan by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in the US

Test cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the England vs Pakistan series for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available in those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the England vs Pakistan test series in Australia. You can also catch the third test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.