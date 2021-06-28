England vs Germany live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 online for free

It's 91 years since England and Germany first met in an official international football match and it's arguably the glamour tie of the this Euro 2020 knock-out round. Whatever the result or form of these nations, you can guarantee it will be a games well contested. The match is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer tomorrow at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to tune into England vs Germany wherever you are in the world.

England vs Germany live stream Date: 29th June Kick-off time: 5pm BST Location: Wembley Free live stream: BBC One / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC | |Sling |FuboTV AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Neither England nor Germany are quite at their best but both teams are a good performance away from hitting some form. There's an end of an era feel about Germany with Joachim Low and many of his best and most experienced squad members at quite probably their last international tournament.

The Germans scraped through what was, to be fair, a very tough group with just one win but that emphatic victory over Portugal and their goal from Leon Goretzka against Hungary when it really counted will have given this group plenty of belief.

If this Germany squad has possibly seen its best days then their English opponents have yet to find theirs. With no goals conceded so far, it's the defence that has surprised while the attack has felt a little ordinary despite its apparent pedigree. Germany will doubtless test that resolve and force some fine football from the Three Lions' forwards if they're to make it through to the quarters.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are unlikely to play a part in the fixture after their covid quarantine but Gareth Southgate has no other worries after Harry Maguire's return to the team. RB Leipzig's right-back, Lukas Klostermann, is the only absentee for Germany.

It's a 5pm BST kick-off at Wembley tomorrow. Read on for more details on how to watch an England vs Germany live stream for free in 4K, wherever you are in the world.

England vs Germany free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Germany for free live on the BBC One and in 4K on BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an England vs Germany free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream in the USA

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an England vs Germany free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of England vs Germany and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Germany for free live on the BBC One or by using the BBC iPlayer. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness. Thierry Henry has taken up a position in the Belgian coaching staff, so he'll be on the touchline rather than in the studio.

ITV has the rights to 27 games including the hotly anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Watch England vs Germany live in 4K

UHD coverage of Euro 202 is only available on iPlayer and not on BBC One or the BBC Sports app. England vs Germany has yet to be confirmed as 4K but is likely to be broadcast as such.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times show in BST

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: Wales vs Denmark (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: Italy vs Austria (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (17:00, Budapest)

4: Belgium vs Portugal (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: Croatia vs Spain (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: France vs Switzerland (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: England vs Germany (17:00, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark