Cowboys vs Chargers live stream and how to watch NFL for free

We're holding out for a good old-fashioned shootout at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as QBs Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, from the Cowboys and Chargers, fresh from tearing two of the league's best defensive units to ribbons, take centre stage. Make sure you know how to watch a Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Canadian NFL fans can stream Cowboys vs Chargers free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

The mighty Bucs needed a last-gasp field goal to squeak past the Cowboys on Prescott's first NFL appearance in nearly a year. It was a jaw-droppingly gutsy performance from Dallas' returning signal caller, who racked up 403 yards, three TDs and a game-deciding fumble that wasn't his fault.

If it wasn't for a rare case of butter-fingers from the otherwise excellent wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, or if placekicker Greg Zuerlein hadn't mislaid his shooting boots, they'd have beaten the Super Bowl champions. From fearing the worst, Cowboys fans are now daring to dream.

But just as impressive as Prescott in the opening week was the Chargers' reigning rookie of the year, Herbert. His 337 passing yards and a touchdown is a pretty decent haul against one of the league's best defenses, and wide receiver Keenan Allen was a magnificent outlet, gobbling up 100 yards.

The only point of potential concern was a lack of cutting edge in the red zone, with the Bolts' six drives producing two TDs, two field goals, and two interceptions.

It's a 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST kick-off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Read on for more details on how to watch a Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Cowboys vs Chargers live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Watch a Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream in the USA

In the US, Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers is being shown on CBS, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

You can also catch the game on CBS' live streaming service Paramount Plus, which offers a 7-day free trial and costs $4.99 per month thereafter.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans, though not for this game because it doesn't offer CBS.

Instead, Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (again, just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL on Sunday evening. The build up starts at 9.15pm BST for a 9.25pm kick-off.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Cowboys vs Chargers live stream in Australia

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 6.25am AEST on Monday morning.

If you don't have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.

Lucky Aussie viewers can also watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate. All you need is a name, email address and Australian ZIP code.