Chargers vs Chiefs live stream and how to watch NFL

The 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes faces the baby MVP, rookie of the year in Justin Herbert, with both teams champing at the bit after a pair of agonisingly narrow defeats last weekend. Make sure you know how to watch a Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Herbert made his NFL debut against the Chiefs almost exactly a year ago and nearly pulled off what would have been one of the shocks of the season. KC needed an overtime field goal to win a thriller.

Canadian NFL fans can stream Chargers vs Chiefs free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

If it wasn't for superstar signal caller Mahomes and his star-studded offence, the Chiefs could easily be 0-2. Only three teams have surrendered more points than the 65 that Andy Reid's men have allowed. Carry on like this and there's surely no chance they'll be able to wrestle back the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Even the best efforts of tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill weren't enough to for the Chiefs to beat a threadbare Ravens unit, but what makes things worse is that they'd had an 11-point lead as late as the third quarter.

The Bolts, meanwhile, should be 2-0 instead of 1-1, after a terrible call late on denied them a shot at a game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys. However, head coach Brandon Staley needs to tighten up their ground defence, which gave up 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Dallas, and could suffer at the hands of Kansas running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

It's a 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Read on for more details on how to watch a Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chargers vs Chiefs live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN Canada: Watch Chargers vs Chiefs

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time. View Deal

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Watch a Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream in the USA

In the US, Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs is being shown on CBS, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT.

You can also catch the game on CBS's live streaming service Paramount Plus, which offers a 7-day free trial and costs $4.99 per month thereafter.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

Sling TV Watch Chargers vs Chiefs with FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV is the best streaming service available for NFL fans. At $65 a month it isn't cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think of, including a huge amount of live sports. View Deal

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans, though not for this game because it doesn't offer CBS.

Instead, Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (again, just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs is being shown on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday evening. The build up starts at 5pm BST for a 6pm kick-off.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 3am AEST on Monday morning.

If you don't have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.