Bundesliga live stream: how to watch German football in 2020

The future's looking bleak for the bottom two sides in the Bundesliga. With more red Xs against their names than a row of shops in Soho, Paderborn and Werder Bremen looked doomed to life in the Bundesliga 2 next season. They're eight points from safety with 10 games to go. It's only sixteenth-placed Fortuna that has the chance to escape the jaws of relegation as they take on Mainz, just above them, on Saturday which has to make this the six-pointer of the season.

At the top, Bayern have managed to eke out their lead to a healthy three-point buffer over second-placed Leipzig who picked up another draw at the weekend. Hans-Dieter Flick's team have a tricky game ahead, though, as they face a local derby with the visit of Augsburg. Although the mid-table out-of-towners aren't on the best run, they'd love to stick one to their oversized neighbours.

Leipzig, meanwhile, will have a tough test of their own away at a resurgent Wolfsburg - a side who are undefeated in their last seven outings.

The big weekend bust-up has to be the battle of the Borussia's currently placed in third and fourth with just two points between them and single point between Dortmund and second place. Both teams are on good form. Expect sparks to fly.

It's headed for a terrific finish in Germany in 2020, possibly topping last season when Bayern just managed to edge Dortmund to the title on the final day. The Bavarians brought in right-back Álvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid in January to add to summer signings Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Hernandez and Ivan Perisic.

Leipzig finished third last season and brought in 32-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim to bring them the title.

Lucien Favre has paid big money to bring Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz to Dortmund who are still in the running, while the return of Mats Hummels from Bayern will offer added edge to the title race. January also saw the addition of 18-year-old striker Erling Haaland from Salzburg, who already has a hatful of goals for his new club.

And what of fourth-placed Mönchengladbach? Former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marco Rose is proving his worth in his first season in charge.

If there's European league where the title race often comes second to the on-pitch entertainment and stadium atmospheres, it's this one.

Below we have all the information on how to catch the action throughout the campaign, whether you want it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

You can scroll down to find out how to access Bundesliga live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match from outside your country – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show German top flight matches in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

New BT broadband and TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £6 each month for existing customers. For 4K via BT TV, you need the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to existing BT broadband, or £49.99 for the full shebang.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, though that won't include the Ultra HD channel.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Bundesliga live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Bundesliga on TV

All times shown in GMT. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 25

Paderborn vs FC Cologne, 7pm - Friday 6th March (BT Sport 2)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund - Saturday 7th March (BT Sport 2 / Ultimate)

Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg, 2.30pm - Sunday 8th March (BT Sport 3)

Mainz v Fortuna Dusseldorf, 5pm - Sunday 8th March (BT Sport 3)