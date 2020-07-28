Brentford vs Swansea City live stream: watch the Championship play-offs in 4K

Swansea take a narrow lead into the second leg of their Championship play-off tie against Brentford. The London side will fancy their chances back at Griffin Park, though, and, with their first trip to the Premier League still in sight, it's going to be a belter. Make sure you know how to watch a Brentford vs Swansea City live stream wherever you are.

Those in Canada, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy can watch a Brentford vs Swansea City free live stream through a DAZN free trial. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a European citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find the game live in 4K on Sky Sports. US viewers will need ESPN+.

They may have had 11 points between them in the league but now an Andre Ayew second-half volley is all that separates these two sides. It could have been much worse for the Bees after Rico Henry's red card took them down to 10 men. Brentford will be hoping to have that one overturned in time for the full-back to make the second leg.

On paper, one would expect the sixth-placed Swans to be swept aside but it's the South Wales club that comes into this one with form on their side. Brentford, on the other hand, could have been promoted automatically on the final day, but lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley, failing to take advantage of West Bromwich Albion's stuttering draw against Queens Park Rangers.

Their toughest task will be putting that disappointment out of their minds and returning to their free-scoring best, channeling the form that has already seen them beat Swansea home and away this season. With this game the last ever at Griffin Park, Brentford's home for the last 116 years, will the occasion get them through?

Victory will see the winners play either Cardiff City or Fulham – who face off in the second leg of the other semi-final on Thursday 30th July – in Tuesday 4th August's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The prize? A ticket to next season's Premier League alongside Leeds United and West Brom, who have already been promoted for finishing first and second respectively, and the estimated £170m windfall that comes with it.

It's worth noting that away goals do not count for more in the EFL play-offs, so teams will have to win outright on aggregate, else the second leg will be followed by 30 minutes extra time and potentially a penalty shoot-out to determine a winner.

Brentford vs Swansea City kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 29th July, and will be broadcast around the world, available on various devices. So however you want to watch, we have the answers below.

Watch Brentford vs Swansea City in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to show EFL fixtures in the UK, including the Championship play-offs, and will show all remaining games in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Sky's sport plus the HD Boost for £34 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass + HD Boost for £34/month

Watch football fixtures, cricket, F1 and more, with this impressive Now TV deal on its Sky Sports Month Pass and HD Boost Pass to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch the Championship play-offs by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Watch Brentford vs Swansea City for free on DAZN

Footy fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada get the chance to watch Brentford vs Swansea for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Championship play-offs and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Brentford vs Swansea free live stream with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Brentford vs Swansea live stream wherever you are.

Watch Brentford vs Swansea City in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship play-offs in the US, with matches be available with both English and Spanish commentary

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, from only $4.99 per month.

As well as the holding rights to the EFL, ESPN is also where you'll find US coverage of the FA Cup, Italy's Serie A, the Dutch Eredivisie and, from next season, the German Bundesliga. For our money, that is well worth the fee.

How to watch Brentford vs Swansea City abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the services above, you'll need to use them outside the UK or United States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of those countries.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Championship play-off fixtures

All fixture times are in BST.

Wednesday 29 July

Brentford vs Swansea City, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Thursday 30 July

Fulham vs Cardiff City, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 4 August

Swansea City / Brentford vs Cardiff City / Fulham, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD