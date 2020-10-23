Barcelona vs Real Madrid stream: how to watch El Clásico anywhere in the world

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon as the world tuned in to the first Clásico of the season – and we have all the information here to make sure you can watch as well, wherever you are.

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV, while Spanish football lives on beIN Sports in the US. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're trying to watch from abroad.)

Madrid were victorious in the last Clásico back in March, and won 10 of the following dozen games to clinch a record 34th Spanish league title last term.

It's Zinédine Zidane's side who find themselves higher up the table this time around, too, courtesy of having won the game extra they've played compared to Barça, but their 15-game unbeaten Liga run came to an end last weekend at home to newly promoted Cádiz.

Ronald Koeman's Blaugrana side also lost 1-0 last weekend, away to Getafe; but they did have a better midweek, beating Ferencvaros 5-1 in the UEFA Champions League the night before their rivals lost 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donestk.

With the all-time head-to-head record tied at 96 wins each from 244 games – Real lead 73-72 in the league – winning this particular Clásico would secure a whole lot of bragging rights.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3.00pm BST Saturday 24 October. Read on to find out how to watch a LaLigaTV live stream wherever you are.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK & ROI

(Image credit: Oh-Barcelona.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Camp_Nou_aerial_(cropped).jpg)

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant LaLigaTV services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

Televised La Liga fixtures

(Image credit: https://www.needpix.com/photo/1288319/food-old-ornament-balloon-real-madrid-trim-soccer-adidas-champions)

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Friday 23 October

Elche vs Valencia – 8.00pm

Saturday 24 October

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – 3.00pm

Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao – 5.30pm

Sevilla vs Eibar – 5.30pm

Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis – 8.00pm

Sunday 25 October

Real Valladolid vs Alavés – 1.00pm

Cádiz vs Villarreal – 3.00pm

Getafe vs Granada – 5.30pm

Real Sociedad vs Huesca – 8.00pm

Monday 26 October

Levante vs Celta Vigo – 8.00pm