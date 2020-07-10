Styrian Grand Prix practice live stream: watch Formula One in 4K

Formula One is back with the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix, which takes places over 71 laps of the 4.318km Red Bull Ring in Spielberg at speeds so fast, not even the coronavirus can catch them. Revved up and ready to watch? You’ll find a handy guide to live streaming the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix – from anywhere in the world – below.

The Styrian Grand Prix is the second race in this year's F1 calendar. Free practice started at 10am, with qualifying at 2pm on Saturday and the race at 2.10pm on Sunday.

Last week, the Austrian Grand Prix proved a captivating season opener. Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas led from lights out and took first place, while team mate Lewis Hamilton picked up a penalty and finished a disappointing fourth. Charles Leclerc took second and Britain's Lando Norris clinched third – his first ever podium – with a sensational last lap.

So, will Valtteri Bottas make it two in a row at the Styrian Grand Prix? Will Red Bull's Max Verstappen put last week's car troubles behind him and emerge as a championship contender? And will Ferrari's promised upgrades to their car allow Leclerc to catch Mercedes? With a shorter season, every point counts.

Read on if you want to get your stream on and tune into the Styrian Grand Prix, then here’s how you do it in engine-growling surround sound and 4K style...

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too - an excellent package for petrol heads.

Watch Styrian Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the Grand Prix from another country.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think that you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the F1.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Styrian Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack or you can get Sky Sports F1 on its own for £10 per month but on a rolling contract.

Build your Sky Sports package

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights for the highlights of the F1 race and the F1 qualifiers which air a few hours after the end of the sessions. It’s also licensed to show the British Grand Prix live and in full. You can tune into the coverage in HD on Channel 4 and on the Channel 4 website.

Watch Styrian Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £49 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Watch the Styrian Grand Prix live in the USA

Formula 1 fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the some of the top class motorsports action for free. ABC has the rights to air the US, Mexico and Canadian Grand Prix live, with the Monaco Grand Prix shown in full but after the event.

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

Live 2020 Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula One calendar so far:

12th July – Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark, Red Bull Ring, Austria

19th July – Formula 1 Aramco Magyar Nagydij, Hungaroring, Hungary

2nd Aug – Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

9th Aug – Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

16th Aug – Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio de Espana, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

30th Aug – Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

6th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia, Monza, Italy