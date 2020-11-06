Australia vs New Zealand live stream: watch Game 4 of the 2020 Tri Nations for free

Australia face New Zealand in the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup clash this Saturday in Brisbane. Can the Wallabies win back some credibility after last week's record loss to the All Blacks? Here's how to live stream the 2020 Tri Nations for free...

Australian viewers can live stream the Australia vs New Zealand for free on the 10 Play website. The streaming service is only available from within Australia. Going abroad? You can use a VPN to access it from anywhere in the world.

Game four of the 2020 Tri Nations Bledisloe Cup will kick off at 7.45pm AEST (9.45am GMT) at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Saturday. In unusual build-up, the All Blacks will fly into Brisbane just a few hours before kick-off to comply with local Covid-19 restrictions.

The Suncorp holds happy memories for the Wallabies. The Australian national team has lost only one of their last four Tests against the All Blacks there, including a shock 23-18 win against the Kiwis in 2017.

But having suffered two defeats in the last two Cup tests, including a humiliating 43-3 rout, Australia coach Dave Rennie has rung the changes. Outside back Reece Hodge is at five-eighth for rookie Noah Lolesio; three debutants – blindside flanker Lachie Swinton, winger Tom Wright and prop Angus Bell – also get the nod.

With the Bledisloe Cup locked in for another year, the All Blacks will take the opportunity to give their rookies a shot at glory. Head coach Ian Foster has said he will hand four debutants – blindside flanker Akira Ioane and reserves Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan – their first taste of Tri Nations rugby on Saturday.

Read on to find out how to live stream Australia vs New Zealand in the 2020 Tri Nations for free...

The best NFL live streams: watch every 2020-21 NFL fixture online

Australia vs New Zealand free live stream: Wallabies vs All Blacks

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By BobTheCorkDwarf's photos - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2142598)

Fans in Australia can live stream the Bledisloe Cup fourth test free on the 10 Play website (or via the 10 Play mobile app) at 7.45pm AEST on Saturday.

Going to be outside the Australia on Saturday? The best option is to use a VPN to access 10 Play from anywhere in the world.

The other option is watch the action via Kayo Sports. New subscribers to sports streaming app get a free 14-day trial, meaning they can catch the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup clash without paying a penny.

Get a free 14-day trial of Kayo Sports and watch the action free

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including this weekend's big Tri Nations rugby match. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

View Deal

Like 10 Play, Kayo Sports is only available in selected regions. But remember, you can watch from anywhere in the world use a VPN.

Australia vs New Zealand live stream: watch anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have 10 Play or subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app – 10 Play in this case – and you’re in.

Should you still find yourself geo-blocked, make sure that you have the latest version of your VPN software. If that doesn't do it, head to the Preferences section and try different protocols.

Australia: Australia vs New Zealand live stream - Bledisloe Cup Game 4

(Image credit: Network 10)

Game four of the Bledisloe Cup will be broadcast live at 7:45pm AEST on 10 Play, 10 Bold, Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and WIN.

Coverage on 10 Play starts at 7pm, hosted by Scott Mackinnon, Gordon Bray, and former Wallabies great Matt Burke.

Coverage on Fox Sports kicks off at 7pm in the company of Wallabies legends George Gregan and Justin Harrison, and All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens.

UK: Australia vs New Zealand live stream - Bledisloe Cup Game 4

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Your Next Kid - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61088825)

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this weekend's Tri-Nations clash between Australia and New Zealand.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day or £34 £25 per month. Sky Sports passes include Premier League football, F1, NFL, cricket, boxing and plenty more sports besides.

Coverage kicks off at 8.45am on Saturday 7th November on Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

Build your Sky Sports package

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you're a Sky subscriber but find yourself outside of the UK, remember you'll need to use a VPN to stream via Sky Go.

US: Australia vs New Zealand live stream - Bledisloe Cup Game 4

(Image credit: ESPN+)

US viewers can catch Tri-Nations rugby on NBC Gold and ESPN+.

You can sign up to ESPN+ for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual pass.

Remember, if you want to use your subscription outside the US then you'll need to use a VPN.

Australia vs New Zealand gets underway at 4.45am ET in States, so you'll need to be up early to catch the action.

NZ: Australia vs New Zealand live stream - Bledisloe Cup Game 4

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 in New Zealand, with coverage beginning at 9pm and kick off at 9.45pm NZDT.

If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.

South Africa: Australia vs New Zealand live stream - Bledisloe Cup Game 4

(Image credit: SuperSport)

SuperSport is the place to watch Australia vs New Zealand in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the game via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Australia vs New Zealand squads

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

(Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Cullen Grace, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan).

Wallabies

Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge, Nic White; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (c), Lachie Swinton, Matt Philip, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

(Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Liam Wright, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu).