Australia vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship for free

Australia are hoping to win their third consecutive game against Argentina this weekend, as the Wallabies take on the Pumas at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium as part of the 2021 Rugby Championship. Aussie fans can watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream on 9Now but can also tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia vs Argentina live stream Date: Saturday 25th September 2021 Start time: 11.05am BST /12.05pm SAST / 8.05pm AEST (Sun) / 6.05am ET Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

Argentina might be down, but they're not out. The bottom-of-the-table team will be looking to claw back some credibility with a win over Australia. They certainly have a fight on their hands.

It's been a disappointing tournament for Argentina. The Pumas have lost all four of their matches so far, with a score difference of -101. Australia might be only one place ahead of them in the table, but their tournament has been drastically different – the Wallabies have won two of their four matches, with a much lower score difference of -37.

Australia also have the upper hand when it comes to past encounters, having lost only one of their past 17 Test matches with Argentina. Though in reality, the gap between the two teams is much less stark.

Because while Australia do have the better track record, they have actually drawn their last two games with the Pumas. Not only that, seven of the last nine encounters in Australia have been decided by a margin of seven points or fewer. So we could be in for a close-run thing tomorrow.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free live stream on 9Now. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an Australia vs Argentina live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including Australia vs Argentina, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between the Wallabies and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Australia vs Argentina live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (currently £25, down from £33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 5 - Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (11.05am kick-off)

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (11.05am kick-off)