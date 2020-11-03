Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the Champions League Group Stage, winning both their games without conceding a goal. But that could all change tonight, when Jürgen Klopp's team clash with Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy. Make sure you know how to watch a Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

UK football fans can watch Atalanta vs Liverpool on BT Sport. In the US, subscribers to CBS All Access can stream this game and any other Champions League fixture for $5.99 per month. (Remember to use a VPN when trying to access a live stream away from home in another country.)

Liverpool FC might be unbeaten in this season's Champions League – but so are Atalanta BC. In fact, the storied Italian team fought back from 2-0 down against Ajax to finish 2-2. They put four past Midtjylland, too, whereas Liverpool could only manage two.

That said, Atalanta have struggled to find any consistent form in the Serie A and Liverpool should have more than enough firepower in Mo Salah and Diogo Jota to overcome the home team. It's Salah, Mane and Jota that get the nod tonight with Gini Wijnaldum powering in from behind.

The Premier League champions' trip to the Gewiss Stadium kicks off tonight at 8pm GMT. Read on to find out how to watch a Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream in the US

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action on Spanish language network Univision. You'll need to have a Univision subscription as part of your cable package.

The other option this season is to watch any of the Champions League games live and on-demand through CBS All Access which offers a 7-day free trial of the service, including Atalanta vs Liverpool.

Once the free trial expires, CBS All Access costs a very reasonable $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. Don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re a US citizen trying to watch from abroad.

If you'd rather not sign-up for CBS All Access, then you can get an NFL Red-style whip round show of all the Champions League games each day by watching the CBS broadcast TV station.

Watch Atalanta vs Liverpool anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Here you can find a full list of the free Champions League broadcasters. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Atalanta vs Liverpool in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League. Tonight's game is not available in 4K. You can watch in HD on BT Sport 2.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Champions League in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. Sadly, Atalanta vs Liverpool has not been selected for 4K coverage. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then 4K games are also available with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Atalanta vs Liverpool for free

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Champions League live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in GMT.

Tuesday 3rd November

Lokomotiv Moscow v Atlético Madrid - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 17:55, BT Sport ESPN

Atalanta v Liverpool - 20:00, BT Sport 2

FC Midtjylland v Ajax - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

FC Porto v Marseille - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 3

Man City v Olympiakos - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate

Real Madrid v Inter Milan - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

Wednesday 4th November

Istanbul Basaksehir v Man Utd - 17:55, BT Sport 3

Zenit St Petersburg v Lazio - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Extra 3

Chelsea v Rennes - 20:00, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

Ferencvaros v Juventus - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

RB Leipzig v PSG - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN

Sevilla v FC Krasnodar - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 5

Tuesday 24th November

FC Krasnodar v Sevilla - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Rennes v Chelsea - 17:55, BT Sport 3

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

Dynamo Kiev v Barcelona - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Extra 3

Juventus v Ferencvaros - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 5

Man Utd v Istanbul Basaksehir - 20:00, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

PSG v RB Leipzig - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN

Wednesday 25th November

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Olympiakos v Man City - 17:55, BT Sport 3

Ajax v FC Midtjylland - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

Atlético Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

Bayern Munich v Red Bull Salzburg - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Extra 3

Inter Milan v Real Madrid - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN

Liverpool v Atalanta - 20:00, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

Marseille v FC Porto - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 5