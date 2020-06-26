Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Seven games to play and it's tighter than ever at the foot of the Premier League table. Every game is an opportunity for points for the teams in the relegation scrap and, when it's a West Midlands derby like Aston Villa vs Wolves, and the form book is less reliable, the chances of an upset are even greater.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of all the reaming EPL games live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find Aston Villa vs Wolves live in 4K on BT Sport.

Wolves, of course, have business of their own. It's no secret that Nuno Espírito Santo has worked wonders with the team. Level on points with Manchester United, they sit on the brink of a special achievement - a place in next season's Champions League, should Manchester City's European ban be upheld.

Frederic Guilbert, Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury are all on their way back from injury for Wolves. Super-sub winger Pedro Neto will be pushing for a start and that may well happen if it's felt that Adama Traore's head has been turned by a rumoured approach from Liverpool.

With games against Liverpool and Manchester United up next, nineteenth-placed Villa will be desperate not to lose ground on Watford, West Ham and Bournemouth, all of whom sit on either the same points or just one above. The Villains will be hoping for some season-saving magic from Jack Grealish - a parting gift from a player that looks destined for pastures new next season.

Aston Villa vs Wolves kicks off at 12.30pm, BST on Saturday 27th June. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes to combat fatigue.

Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Aston Villa vs Wolves.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Aston Villa vs Wolves in 4K in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the rights to show Aston Villa vs Wolves and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy Aston Villa vs Wolves and other big games for the rest of the season.

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Ben Sutherland - https://www.flickr.com/photos/bensutherland/14931865800)

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR