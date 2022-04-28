Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Norwich's fate could be sealed this weekend and, by some cruel quirk of fate, it's the club that sacked Dean Smith in November that has the chance to hammer the final nail into his new club's coffin. It's almost certainly win or bust for the Canaries, but on the bright side, Aston Villa are one of few teams in the division that are in even worse form than them right now. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream wherever you are.

Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream Date: Saturday 30th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham US stream: CNBC via FuboTV (free trial) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

If Norwich lose and Burnley beat Watford, it's official - the Carrow Road faithful will be watching Championship football next season. A draw isn't much use to the Canaries either, while a victory may at least lift them off the foot of the table before what looks like the inevitable drop. What they can do is give their travelling fans something to cheer about, and in that respect Teemu Pukki's form is promising, with five of his 10 strikes this season coming in the past few months.

Villa were 15th after 11 games when they dispensed with Smith's services, and with 32 games played they're still 15th. After a bright start, it's all gone rather flat for Stephen Gerrard, who's watched his men fall to defeat in four of their last five games, scoring just twice in the process. Opponents have worked out how to stifle Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey, while defensive calamities are becoming worryingly common. Will Norwich be the latest to take full advantage?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 30th April. Follow our guide on how to watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream on CNBC, which can be accessed through cable cutting service FuboTV.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, and as there's no long contract with the service. If you're not happy with it you can cancel at any time.

Of course, FuboTV is only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant service to live stream Aston Villa vs Norwich, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Aston Villa vs Norwich

Using a VPN for watching sport from abroad is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Aston Villa vs Norwich, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch an Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream

Sadly, Aston Villa vs Norwich will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Aston Villa vs Norwich game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream

The Aston Villa vs Norwich live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Aston Villa vs Norwich – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30