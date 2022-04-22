Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Saturday lunchtime serves up another tasty encounter in the race for the top four. Manchester United head to north London to take on Arsenal. Very recent form is with the Gunners but do either of the teams really have the fight to take Champions League football next season by the scruff of its neck?

US soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United free live stream, and enjoy many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN. UK viewers can buy a BT Sport Pass.

Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream Date: Saturday 23rd April Kick off: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium, London US stream: USA Network via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: BT Sport

Arsenal bounced back from three defeats in a row by beating Chelsea 4-2 on Wednesday night – and the Gunners' recent record at home against Manchester United will give them every reason to feel confident of repeating the feat on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side haven't even conceded a goal in their last three Premier League games against United at the Emirates. To make it four unbeaten would really put the pressure on Spurs with just five games to go.

Manchester United put in an insipid performance against Liverpool on Tuesday night, but they're far from the only team to look lost against Jurgen Klopp's rampaging side. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League visits to the capital, plus they won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in December. If Ralf Rangnick's side were to win on Saturday it'd be their first league double over the Gunners since 2018. With new boss Erik ten Hag certain to be watching, the players will want to perform.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST, Saturday 23rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sling TV $10 discount

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch an Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for watching sport from abroad.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). Arsenal vs Manchester United will feature on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, for those who have 4K capabilities.

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports channels too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll have near-comprehensive football coverage.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Premier League and Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Arsenal vs Manchester United game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream

The Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Manchester United – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30