Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Premier League games don't come much bigger than this as fourth-place Arsenal welcome title-chasing Liverpool to the Emirates. After Manchester City's goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be desperate to win their game in hand and move to within one point of the league leaders, but face an in-form Gunners who have form for troubling the Merseysiders this season.

US soccer fans can watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream Date: Wednesday 16th March 2022 Kick off: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET Venue: The Emirates, London Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

Arsenal are flying in 2022. The Gunners have won five in a row in the league to put them in the box seat to qualify for next season's Champions League. So good is the form of attacking midfield trio Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, that top scorer Emile Smith Rowe is having to make do with a place on the bench. Ben White is probably England's most in-form centre-back at the minute.

Liverpool are on their own eight-game Premier League winning streak. The Reds having conceded twice in that period, while winter recruit Luis Diaz has slotted seamlessly into a forward line that already contained Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. However, their Champions League second leg defeat to Inter Milan proved there are cracks to be exploited, even if Klopp's side still made it into the last eight of that competition.

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday, 16th March, at the Emirates in London. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream.

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool in 4K

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Liverpool – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Arsenal vs Liverpool – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March 2022

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd