Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday for a Premier League clash between two teams desperate to close the gap to the top five and secure European football next season. The Gunners are languishing in ninth place while the Merseysiders are seventh following a string of poor result but still well within a shout of a Champions League spot. Kick-off is 20.00 BST (15.00 ET) on 3rd April. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Arsenal v Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 8pm UK (3pm US) Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, UK Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN live AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

It's fair to say Mikel Arteta’s domestic season hasn't gone quite to plan, but things appear to be looking up. After going 3-0 down to West Ham United in the recent London derby, Alexandre Lacazette helped the Gooners score an unlikely point with a 3-3 draw and there's a feel in the squad of some good young players coming through.

So while there's no getting away from the fact that Arsenal are six points behind sixth-placed Spurs and chasing a fading European dream, they'll fancy their chances against Liverpool this Saturday. If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays like he did in training this week, The Gunners will be tough opponents.

As for Liverpool, the defending champions find themselves five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Jürgen Klopp's men have lost seven out of their last 11 Premier League games, although a vital 1-0 victory over Wolves at the last try would have perked up the dressing room.

It's an 20.00 BST (15.00 ET) kick-off at the Emirates this Saturday, 3rd April. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for details how to watch a Arsenal v Liverpool live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in 4K

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

(Image credit: Flickr: Ben Sutherland)

NBC is the rights holder for Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

fuboTV free 7-day trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Fulham vs Man United free live stream too.View Deal

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Ronnie Macdonald - https://www.flickr.com/photos/ronmacphotos/41056207045)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Saturday 3rd April 2021

Chelsea v West Brom – 12:30pm, BT Sport

Leeds v Sheffield United – 3pm, Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Man City – 5:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Arsenal v Liverpool – 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Sunday 4th April 2021

Southampton v Burnley – 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Newcastle v Tottenham – 2:05pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Aston Villa v Fulham – 4:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Man Utd v Brighton – 7:30pm, BT Sport



Monday 5th April 2021

Everton v Crystal Palace – 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Wolves v West Ham – 8:15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now