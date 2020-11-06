Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the EPL from anywhere

Aston Villa face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday in a Premier League clash that both teams will be desperate to win. The Gunners are level on points with Villa despite having played a game more and will be keen to blast past Villa's shaky defence. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream.

Football fans in the US can watch a Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV for $4.99 per month. (Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US citizen trying to access your stream from abroad.) Those in the UK will need to purchase the game via Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £14.95.

The Gunners are finding their feet after a slow start to the Premier League season and now boast one of the best defensive records in the league. Mikel Arteta has no major injury woes to content with and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey both expected to return, having been rested midweek.

As for the Villains, winger Bertrand Traore is out with a groin strain following the defeat at Southampton. But if things go Dean Smith's way, Villa could seal three consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time since April 2010.

With both teams needing to keep their momentum going, this could turn out to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Arsenal vs Aston Villa kicks off 7.15 GMT on Sunday 8th November.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa for $4.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Arsenal vs Aston Villa.

Lucky US EPL fans can live stream this and other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month. It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Click here for the full list of games due to be shown on Peacock Premium.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch a Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fans can purchase the match via Sky Sports Box Office or channel 491 on the Sky box. Sky Sports Box Office HD is on channel 492.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with fees going to the Premier League clubs involved, in order to offset the loss in revenues caused a lack of fans.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed via laptop, phone or mobile device so you don't have to watch it on TV. The game kicks off at 7.15pm on Sunday evening.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Footy fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa for free. DAZN has the rights to show the EPL and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Ben Sutherland - https://www.flickr.com/photos/bensutherland/14931865800)

Friday 6th November

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley (17:30 GMT)

Southampton v Newcastle United (20:00 GMT)

Saturday 7th November

Everton v Man United (12:30 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (15:00 GMT)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (17:30 GMT)

West Ham v Fulham (20:00 GMT)

Sunday 8th November

West Brom v Tottenham (12:00 GMT)

Leicester v Wolves (14:00 GMT)

Manchester City v Liverpool (16:30 GMT)

Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:15 GMT)