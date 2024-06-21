Turkey vs Portugal live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Turkey vs Portugal live streams

The breakout star of Euro 2024, Arda Guler, has already upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo once this tournament, breaking his record to become the youngest ever debutant to score at a European Championship, and he'll look to do it all over again in this likely Group F decider. Taking place at Westfalenstadion on Saturday, 22nd June, kick-off is at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia).

Turkey's scintillating display in their opener has quickly made them everyone's second-favourite team. On the pitch they were daring, inventive and relentlessly positive, while off it their fans put on a show that rivalled the football itself.

Vincenzo Montella's firebrands are certainly not afraid to shoot from range, and boy can they. Mert Muldur and Guler served up a goal of the tournament competition all of their own, with a pair of strikes Ronaldo would have been proud of. While Portugal huffed and puffed and required two huge slices of luck to beat the Czech Republic, the Crescent-Stars' front-footed approach could play into their hands.

Turkey vs Portugal is free to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Turkey vs Portugal live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Turkey vs Portugal 2024 live streams

You can watch Turkey vs Portugal for free on ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Turkey vs Portugal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get over 60% NordVPN in the sale

Watch Turkey vs Portugal live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Turkey vs Portugal live on Fox Sports through Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with our TV deals

Watch Turkey vs Portugal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Turkey vs Portugal. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.