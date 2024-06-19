Scotland vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams

Today's Scotland vs Switzerland live stream sees the Scots in desperate need of a positive result against the Swiss to keep their dream of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages alive. Taking place at the Cologne Stadium on Thursday, kick-off is at 8pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT.

After Scotland's nightmare start to Group A as they fell to a thumping 5-1 defeat to tournament hosts Germany, manager Steve Clarke will be hoping for a response from his players. The Scots will be without the suspended Ryan Porteous after his straight red card in the opening game so Grant Hanley may well come into the side. They can also expect plenty of support with the Tartan Army remaining in Cologne for this second group game.

It certainly won't be easy for the Scots against a Switzerland side that produced a scintillating first-half display and a gritty second-half performance to earn a deserved 3-1 win over Hungary. Manager Murat Yakin will be looking for more of the same against Scotland but may well make a change to his side after Breel Embolo came off the bench to score his team’s third on Saturday.

Team news:

Clarke has made two changes from the side that lost to Germany with Billy Gilmour and Grant Nanley starting. Switzerland make one change as Xherdan Shaqiri starts in place of Kwadwo Duah.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Shaqiri, Vargas

Scotland vs Switzerland is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Scotland vs Switzerland live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Scotland vs Switzerland 2024 live streams

You can watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free on BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Deal: Get up to 69% off the 2-year plan today

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Switzerland live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Scotland vs Switzerland live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Scotland vs Switzerland. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.