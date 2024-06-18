Germany vs Hungary live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Germany vs Hungary live streams

After a big buildup, Hungary fell foul of the curse of the dark horses in their opener, and they'll be staring down the barrel of an early exit if they play the same way against a Germany team that, on early evidence, looks deadly. Taking place at Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday, 19th June, kick-off is at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Thursday morning in Australia).

The hosts have been subject to absurd amounts of vitriol at home, much of which has crossed a line, but they silenced their critics by romping to a 5-1 victory in their opener – and no team has looked better. Jamal Musiala was unplayable for die Mannschaft, while Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz announced himself on the international stage.

If Germany have one foot in the knockouts, the opposite is true of Hungary, who looked badly undercooked in their 3-1 defeat by Switzerland. Although their skipper Dominik Szoboszlai created the Barnabas Varga goal that provided a momentary glimmer of hope, he cut a frustrated figure throughout, while star centre-back Willi Orban was exposed time and time again.

Germany vs Hungary is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Germany vs Hungary live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Germany vs Hungary 2024 live streams

You can watch Germany vs Hungary for free on BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Germany vs Hungary live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Germany vs Hungary live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Germany vs Hungary live on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Germany vs Hungary live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Germany vs Hungary. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.