Sony Xperia 1 IV: launch date rumours, price leaks, specs and more

Sony has a new flagship phone waiting in the wings. That was hinted at quite heavily in a video the electronics giant recently posted to YouTube.

The Xperia 1 IV follows the Xperia 1 III, which is our favourite phone at the moment. That's thanks to its unrivalled sound quality and superb video skills. So hopes are high for the follow-up.

What can we expect from the Xperia 1 IV? Will it be better the excellent Xperia 1 III? When will it launch? And will it keep the 1 III's headphone jack? Read on as we go through all of the news and rumours with a fine-tooth comb.

Thanks to a video posted to the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel, we have a pretty good idea of when we'll see the Xperia 1 IV launch. The video is promoting a launch event on 11th May, and shows a brief history of the Xperia 1 range: the Xperia 1 in 2019, Xperia 1 II in 2020 and Xperia 1 III in 2021. So it doesn't take Nostradamus to suggest we'll see the Xperia 1 IV at the event.

Though GSMArena reckons we could also see the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV announced at the same event.

It starts at 9am CEST (8am BST, 12am PT, 7pm ACT) on 11th May, so be sure to check in with What Hi-Fi? then for all the news and analysis.

Sony Xperia 1 IV price prediction

We don't have any price leaks for the Xperia 1 IV so far, but we can make an educated guess. Given that the phone looks to be a very slight improvement on the Xperia 1 III (see next section), we would expect a very similar price.

The Xperia 1 III launched at £1199 / $1300 (around AU$2100) with 256GB of memory and 12GB RAM. Chances are we'll see the Xperia 1 IV launch at a similar price, with the 1 III hopefully coming down in price a bit.

Sony Xperia 1 IV design leaks

(Image credit: GizNext/OnLeaks)

Thanks to some leaked images courtesy of GizNext, we have a pretty good idea of how the Xperia 1 IV will look. The good news? It shouldn't be very different to the Xperia 1 III. If it ain't broke...

The renders look very much like the Xperia 1 III, with the same long, slender design. The main difference seems to be that the edges look slightly flatter, but that's about it.

The dimensions are also reportedly very slightly different. The Xperia 1 IV should stand 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm (or 9.5mm with the camera bump included), which is slightly shorter and less wide than the Xperia 1 III, but also slightly fatter.

From the back, the two phones look nigh-on identical.

One design aspect we're very pleased to see is the 3.5mm headphone jack (as also seen on the Xperia 1, 1 II and 1 III). If these renders are on the money, that would make the Xperia 1 IV one of the few high-end handsets to be compatible with standard wired headphones without using an adapter. (Though Bluetooth will still be an option, if you prefer the convenience of wireless headphones.)

Sony Xperia 1 IV screen rumours

(Image credit: Sony)

The Xperia 1 IV is said to have a 6.5-inch screen – that's the same size as that on the Xperia 1 III. While the leak doesn't mention whether it's the same OLED display, we would expect it to be.

Which would be good news for movie fans. The 21:9 aspect ratio on the Xperia 1 III does away with the black bars above and below the action that can mar the screen, allowing for a viewing experience exactly as the creator intended. While it's not official yet, the Xperia 1 IV looks set to stick with this.

The Xperia 1 III's screen is also 4K, with a 120Hz refresh rate. And were we the betting type, we would wager that the Xperia 1 IV will boast the same specs – specs from a Thai factory (via NoteBook Check) seem to corroborate this. The Xperia 1 was the first 4K smartphone when it launched back in 2019, so not making the Xperia 1 IV 4K would be a major step down. The Xperia 1 III also had the first 4K HDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so again, we would expect those specs to remain. 120Hz is quickly becoming standard among high-end smartphones, so Sony will be keen to keep up with the pack.

Sony Xperia 1 IV specs, storage and cameras

(Image credit: Sony)

So, the Xperia 1 IV should look very similar to the 1 III, with the same screen, same headphone jack, and same fingerprint scanner on the power button. Which begs the question: what will be different?

We could see some changes in the cameras. The renders show what looks like an identical triple camera arrangement with an LED flash, but the report doesn't mention whether the sensors will change at all. So we could see an upgrade on its predecessor's 12MP f/2.3 telephoto, 12MP f/1.7 standard and 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 snappers.

According to the Weibo leak (via NoteBook Check) mentioned earlier, the rear cameras will upgrade to 48 megapixels, while the front-facer will jump from 8 megapixels on the Xperia 1 III to 12 megapixels on the 1 IV.

We could also see some improvements under the hood. The Xperia 1 III comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage (expandable with a microSD card). With the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra going up to 1TB, we would be surprised if Sony doesn't follow suit.

We would also bank on some new audiovisual skills. Sony likes to point to the Xperia 1 range being a market leader in this area (the 1 III supports both Sony 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos), so we could see some new formats supported, or maybe some exclusive features when used with the firm's upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones.

33W fast charging is rumoured, as is the fact that a charger won't come bundled in the box. The latter wouldn't be a big surprise, seeing as most major phone manufacturers have stopped including charging plugs to reduce environmental waste. We would expect a USB-C charging cable in the box, though.

The launch on 11th May is not far off – join us then.

MORE:

Read the full Sony Xperia 1 III review

See the other best smartphones for movies and music

Or go cheaper: Sony Xperia 5 II review