Pro Bowl live stream: how to watch the Madden 2021 virtual NFL all-star game

The NFL's Pro Bowl 2021 will look a little different this year. The AFC vs NFC clash will be held virtually, with Pro Bowl players going head-to-head on EA's Madden NFL 21 video game. Want to see star quarterbacks and celebrities talk trash in Madden? Read on for all the details and how to watch the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl live stream.

2021 Pro Bowl live stream Date: 31st January 2021 Start time: 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 8am AEST Location: Madden NFL 21 Free stream: YouTube / Twitch Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

The 2021 Pro Bowl game was originally scheduled for 31st January in Las Vegas but was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. Instead, the NFL has organised a series of virtual Pro Bowl events culminating in The Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Presented by Verizon.

Each contestant will grab a games controller and play one five-minute quarter from their home. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson and 90s rap icon Snoop Dogg will rep the AFC while Arizona Cardinals caller Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, former Seattle legend Marshawn Lynch and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will play for the NFC.

Emmy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson will host the event, along with streamers Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow and AMP.

"We'll be taking the Pro Bowl to the virtual world of Madden this weekend and I can't wait to do it big with football fans in my favorite game," said Snoop Dogg. "I'm a Madden NFL star. So Kyler and Marshawn better watch out – my team is comin' in to win that championship title for the AFC."

Here's how to live stream Snoop Dogg in action and the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl, wherever you are.

Watch the 2021 Pro Bowl free live stream

(Image credit: EA)

The virtual Pro Bowl 2021 starts at 5pm ET / 10pm GMT on Sunday. The action will stream across the NFL's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, and the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel.

If you do find yourself block from the free live streams in the country where you are, then you can use a VPN to access a US streaming service as if you were back home in the States. You can even try ExpressVPN risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

At 8pm ET / 1am GMT, the NFL Network will re-air the virtual Pro Bowl 2021 (minus the trash talk, naturally).

Pro Bowl 2021 full schedule

To get fans in the mood, the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel will be streaming a series of Pro Bowl-themed challenges this week:

On Wednesday 27th January at 7pm ET / Midnight GMT, it's the NFL Flag Madden 21 Youth Club Championship.

Then on Thursday at 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, you can watch 32 of the best Madden NFL players in the world compete for one of the largest prize pools in esports history.

Come Sunday, ESPN and ABC will air the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Celebration from 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. The build-up show will feature this year's 88 best players and clips from the 2021 NFL season.

Don't have cable? You can access ESPN and ABC using FuboTV. Subscription costs $65 per month but new users get a free trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel before the trial ends.

The main event – the virtual Pro Bowl 2021 – is on Sunday 31st at 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. The action will stream free across the NFL's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, plus EA Madden NFL Twitch.

How to play Madden NFL '21 for free

(Image credit: EA Sports)

EA is launching Madden NFL 21 on Google Stadia this Thursday, 28th January, and to celebrate it's letting gamers play Madden NFL 21 free across all online platforms, including Stadia.

Full details of the free trial will be uploaded here from 28th January. When the free trial ends, the game will continue to be available on Stadia for those who wish to buy it. EA is also knocking 60 percent off the price off Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition until 8th February.

