Netherlands vs Turkey live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Netherlands vs Turkey live stream sees the Dutch attempt to reach the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 2004. They face a Turkish team high on confidence. Netherlands vs Turkey takes place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday 6th July. Kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Here are the Netherlands vs Turkey TV channel and streaming options.

Netherlands vs Turkey live streams:

After some unconvincing performances in the group stage, the Netherlands clicked into gear at the right time as they eased past Romania with a 3-0 victory. Donyell Malen scored twice after coming off the bench in Munich and may have done enough to secure a place in the starting XI for this crucial clash.

Having finished as runners-up in Group F, Turkey impressed in the last-16 with a deserved 2-1 win over Austria courtesy of a brace from Merih Demiral. Teenagers Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz were particularly impressive, as was goalkeeper Mert Günok. Manager Vincenzo Montella will be able to call upon captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and defender Samet Akaydin after serving their one-match bans.

Netherlands vs Turkey is FREE to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Netherlands vs Turkey live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Netherlands vs Turkey Euro 2024 live streams

You can watch Netherlands vs Turkey for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV Licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Netherlands vs Turkey live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's also 24/7 customer support. Give it a try.

Watch Netherlands vs Turkey live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs Turkey live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Netherlands vs Turkey live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Netherlands vs Turkey. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.