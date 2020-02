Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch the Champions League

The Champions! Yes, the Champions League is back from its winter break and raring to go. Just 16 teams remain and tonight it's Napoli vs Barcelona in the first leg of the last 16 knockouts. Below, you'll find all the information you need on how to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in top quality wherever you are.

Both teams are on good recent runs. Barca have won their last three, including the weekend's smashing of Eibar 5-0 with Messi picking up four of the goals. That brings Quique Setién's record to a more impressive looking seven wins from nine games.

Rino Gattuso has managed to turn things around in the south of Italy since Carlo Ancelotti's poor start to the campaign. 'The Snarl' has hauled Napoli back up to second with six wins from their last seven.

He's created a side that likes to finish each game with a bang and that could pose some problems for a Barca team that's depleted in defence with injuries for both Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto. Could this be a big win for Italian football?

Quique Setién's future could look very bleak if he can't get the Catalans through to the quarters. The former Betis coach will have to decide whether he goes for de Jong or Rakitic in the midfield and how best to deploy his attack against a doubtless stubborn defence. New signing Martin Braithwaite is ineligible for selection.

Tune into BT Sport 3 at 8pm to find out how this one goes.

There are no new rules for the Champions League knock-out stages. If teams are tied on aggregate score after the final whistle of the second leg, then the team with more away goals goes through.

Should away goals be equal at that stage, then the game goes to extra time. If the aggregate score and away goals are still equal at the of extra time, then a penalty shoot-out ensues. VAR will be used throughout the tournament.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona live stream for free

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch Napoli vs Barcelona for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions knockouts and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream free with DAZN 1 month trial

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Napoli vs Barcelona live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based Champions League fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the knock-out stage from another country.

There are certain territories where the Champions League football is free to watch (you can find a full list of the free Champions League broadcasters here along with the pay channels too). So, if you're away in one of these places, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar.

Anywhere else and you'll want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the Champions League on your subscription as if you were back home.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or accessing websites people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live the Champions League football here.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona live the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League. BT Sport also has the Bundesliga, which makes a subscription this season a very decent offer.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona live in 4K

Napoli vs Barcelona is not available in 4K this evening. Instead the UHD action is saved for Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

The game is also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a very reasonable BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer. It doesn't bring the very fastest speeds nor the most channels either but it still allows you to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4 with access to the 4K HDR streams through the BT Sport app.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona live in the USA

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and Turner Sports.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Champions League Fixtures

The schedule for the knock-out stages of the 2019/20 Champions League is as follows:

Last 16

First legs:

25/2 - Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, 8pm (BT Sport 2/BT Sport Ultimate)

25/2 - Napoli vs Barcelona, 8pm (BT Sport 3)

26/2 - Lyon vs Juventus, 8pm

26/2 - Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 8pm

Second legs:

10/3 - RB Leipzig vs Tottenham, 8pm

10/3 - Valencia vs Atalanta, 8pm

11/3 - PSG vs Dortmund, 8pm

11/3 - Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, 8pm

17/3 - Manchester City vs Real Madrid. 8pm

17/3 - Juventus vs Lyon, 8pm

18/3 - Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, 8pm

18/3 - Barcelona vs Manchester City, 8pm

Quarter-finals

First legs: 7/8th April

Second legs: 14/15th April

Semi-finals

First legs: 28/29th April

Second legs: 5/6th May

Final

30th May, 2020, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.