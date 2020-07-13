Manchester United vs Southampton live stream: watch the Premier League for free

Only top four will do for the Champions League and tonight is a chance for Manchester United to get there after Leicester's shock defeat at Bournemouth. Find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Southampton live stream below and see if the Red Devils can do it.

UK football fans can watch Manchester United vs Southampton free on Pick. Scroll down to find out how to access the free-to-air broadcast. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

It's going to be a fascinating race for the top four spots as we come to the last three games of the Premier League season with Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City and, even at an outside chance, Wolves and Sheffield United in with a shout. Of them all, it's United who are looking the best. The team has stepped up under Solskjaer. Paul Pogba is getting back to form with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood both a huge boost to the latter part of the season.

For Southampton, in twelfth, there's not an awful lot to play for but you wouldn't know it from their recent results. The south coast side have lost just once since the restart and claimed the scalp of City as well. It should be a belter.

Manchester United vs Southampton kicks off at 8pm, BST. Read on below to find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Southampton live stream in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining EPL games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Manchester United vs Southampton.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Solent Creatives - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Southampton_FC_versus_FC_Augsburg_(36228025891).jpg)

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Manchester United vs Southampton for free in the UK

This one is expected to draw a sizeable TV audience due to the fact that it's available on Sky's free-to-view Pick TV channel (Freeview channel 11, Virgin Media channel 165, Freesat channel 164).

The bottom-half-of-the-table clash is one of a handful of Premier League games (full details here) due to be screened on a free-to-air, rather than pay-per-view, basis as a result of being played behind closed doors.

In addition to Pick, Sky subscribers can watch the watch the match across Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Sky has warned fans not to expect free admission to become a regular thing, so enjoy it while you can!

Best deals for the remaining Premier League games

As for the rest of the games this season, you'll find that the majority are behind a paywall of one sort or another.

If you're looking to catch as many as possible, we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access with both Now TV and BT Sport.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £34 £25/month

Watch stacks of Premier League games in just a few weeks, as well as all remaining Football League fixtures and play-offs, with this impressive Now TV discount on its Sky Sports Month Pass. Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Monday 13th July

Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 14th July

Chelsea v Norwich City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 15th July

Man City vs AFC Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Burnley vs Wolves - 6pm, BBC One / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Thursday 16th July

Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports Action / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Leicester City v Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Arena / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Crystal Palace v Man Utd - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - 8.15pm, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Extra 2

Friday 17th July

West Ham v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 18th July

Norwich City v Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Sunday 19th July

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton - 2pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - 4pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 20th July

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - 6pm, Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Everton - 6pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tuesday 21st July

Watford v Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Aston Villa v Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 22nd July

Man Utd v West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD