Manchester United vs Bournemouth live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

The chase is on for Manchester United, just two points off a top four spot. For Bournemouth it's survival at stake. Just one result will lift the Cherries out of the relegation zone.

UK football fans can watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live on BT Sport. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining EPL game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US stuck away from home.)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have answered every question that's been asked of them since the Premier League restart, and this weekend is a big chance to overtake Chelsea and draw level with Leicester. The Norwegian manager has hinted that he'll rotate his team with this game, on paper, one of the easier in the busy run in.

If Bournemouth are to pull off an unlikely win and lift themselves from the mire, it will have to be without leading goalscorer Callum Wilson who is serving a two-game suspension.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kicks off at 3pm, BST on Saturday 4th July. Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Manchester United vs Bournemouth.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.View Deal

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in 4K the UK

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

BT Sport has the rights to show Manchester United vs Bournemouth and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy Manchester United vs Bournemouth and other big games for the rest of the season.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Leicester vs Chelsea by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Saturday 4th July

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR