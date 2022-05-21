Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League decider online

After 283 days and 1,032 goals, it all comes down to this: Manchester City are 90 minutes from a fourth Premier League crown in five years and know victory at the Etihad against Aston Villa will deliver yet another piece of silverware for Pep Guardiola's bravura side. City sit a point ahead of Liverpool, who will be hoping Villa boss, and Reds legend, Steven Gerrard can galvanise his side to spoil the party in the blue half of Manchester. You wanted narrative? You've got it. Read on for how to watch a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May Kick-off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Manchester City have been here before. Three years ago the Citizens were a point ahead of Liverpool going into the final day in May 2019 and went a goal down at Brighton, but stormed back to win 4-1 that day. Now, they must repeat the trick, this time at the Etihad, a decade on from the greatest Premier League denouement thanks to Sergio Aguero and all that.

City would be all but over the line in 2022 had Riyad Mahrez converted his late penalty at West Ham last week, adding the faintest whiff of frailty to a side that's won 16 of its last 18 points available. John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias remain out, so Fernandinho will likely start again at centre-back.

Aston Villa fans will doubtless be sick of hearing about their manager's Liverpool connections by the final whistle on Sunday afternoon. They probably already are. The Villains will be more concerned about their side starting to find some consistency after a season in which Steven Gerrard's methods have started to take root.

Philippe Coutinho has now signed permanently from Barcelona but the Brazilian schemer is the embodiment of the rest of the team – superb at his best, supine at his worst. Villa have won just twice since mid-March, with Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley unlikely to fill Liverpool fans with too much optimism. Finding a way to get top scorer Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Coutinho and Emi Buendia in the same team remains Gerrard's biggest concern.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST (11am ET), Saturday 7th May. Read on to find out on how to watch a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Using a VPN for Peacock while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Aston Villa, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa in 4K HDR

Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle, which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Manchester City vs Aston Villa along with the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

