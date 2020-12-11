Man United vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Manchester derby in 4K

One point between them sounds normally but sitting in sixth and seventh in the Premier League is not how we expected to find United and City by the time of this Manchester derby. Both sides have been a little off colour and yet, with a game in hand each, could fine themselves in the top four by the final whistle. Make sure you know how to watch this topsy-turvy Man United vs Man City live stream, wherever you are in the world.

United vs City live stream UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country. Those without cable can watch on FuboTV.

Both Manchester clubs have only one win less than league leaders Spurs despite what many will feels has been lukewarm seasons so far. United have been in decent fettle of late, though, with four wins out of four and it's only the defeat to Tottenham that has blotted City's recent copybook.

There are no new definite injury problems for either team but there are plenty of question marks. Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both missed the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig mid-week but may return for this one.

The big plus for City is the return of star striker Sergio Aguero, although it's likely that the talismanic forward will begin the game on the bench after his successful run-out on Wednesday. Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia may be missing after knocks in that same fixture against Marseilles.

It's a 5.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford. Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Man City live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Man United vs Man City free in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Man United vs Man City in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Live stream Man United vs Man City abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Man United vs Man City in 4K

United vs City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man United vs Man City live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.98) or a monthly pass (£25). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch United vs City with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Friday 11th December

Leeds United v West Ham United - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 12th December

Wolves v Aston Villa - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Newcastle United v West Brom - 15:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Man Utd v Man City - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Everton v Chelsea - 20:00, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 13th December

Southampton v Sheffield United - 12:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - 14:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Fulham v Liverpool - 16:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Arsenal v Burnley - 19:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 19:15, Amazon Prime Video