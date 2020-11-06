Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against defending champions Liverpool. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm at the Etihad and, with both teams tipped for the title, this should be a sensational match. Make sure you know how to watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream.

Football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV for $4.99 per month. (Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US citizen trying to access your stream from abroad.) Those in the UK will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, along with Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho. That presents an opportunity for forward Gabriel Jesus, who could make his second Premier League start of the season following a goalscoring midweek appearance against Olympiakos.

First-placed Liverpool are set to welcome back defender Joel Matip, who has missed the last two games through injury. Jurgen Klopp will also have Naby Keita at his disposal, but Thiago Alcantara is still out.

The last time Manchester City beat Liverpool with the Reds as reigning champions was October 1977. Can Pep Guardiola change that?

Man City vs Liverpool kicks off 4.30pm GMT (11.30 ET) on Sunday 8th November and is set to be a fascinating marker of the season to come for both of these teams.

Watch Man City vs Liverpool for $4.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Lucky US EPL fans can live stream this and other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month. It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Click here for the full list of games due to be shown on Peacock Premium.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Watch Man City vs Liverpool from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Man City vs Liverpool is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD from 4pm (kick-off 4.30pm) on Saturday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man City vs Liverpool live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass from £5.99/month

Watch the lion's share of the Premier League games. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man City vs Liverpool with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Man City vs Liverpool on DAZN (Canada, Japan, Brazil, Spain and more)

Footy fans in Spain, Japan, Brazil, Canada and certain other regions get the chance to watch Man City vs Liverpool for free. DAZN has the rights to show the EPL and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Manchester City vs Liverpoool live stream wherever you are.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

Friday 6th November

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley (17:30 GMT)

Southampton v Newcastle United (20:00 GMT)

Saturday 7th November

Everton v Man United (12:30 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (15:00 GMT)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (17:30 GMT)

West Ham v Fulham (20:00 GMT)

Sunday 8th November

West Brom v Tottenham (12:00 GMT)

Leicester v Wolves (14:00 GMT)

Manchester City v Liverpool (16:30 GMT)

Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:15 GMT)